Oscar Host Amy Schumer Can’t Move on From Will Smith Slap
Amy Schumer, who co-hosted the 2022 Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, has spoken out over the slap heard round the world. Late Tuesday, she posted on Instagram that she was “still triggered and traumatized” over Oscar winner Will Smith smacking presenter Chris Rock after the comedian insulted Smith’s wife. “I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing,” Schumer wrote. “So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad.”