Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Involved in Rollover Crash on Busy Chicago Highway
KETCHUP ON THE ASPHALT
A Wienermobile from Oscar Mayer’s noble fleet was involved in a rollover crash on a busy Chicago-area highway on Monday morning, officials said. The truck, which is shaped like a hot dog on a bun, struck a Hyundai Sedan around 11:12 a.m. as both vehicles were heading north on Interstate 294. The Hotdogger—the driver of the Wienermobile, in layman’s terms—lost control and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip onto its side, according to Illinois State Police. No injuries were reported in the crash. The Wienermobile was later pictured being towed off the expressway. In a statement released Monday afternoon, Oscar Mayer said, “We’re grateful that everybody involved is safe and there were no injuries. We’re offering ongoing support for our Hotdoggers, and we appreciate the support we’ve received from local authorities. Safety on the road is top priority for us.” There are half a dozen official Wienermobiles that criss-cross the country, “meating” people on behalf of the company, according to its site.