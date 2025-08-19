Oscar-Nominated Actor Set to Play Rupert Murdoch

Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle is reportedly set to direct a new film about the rise of billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, and insiders have shared that Guy Pearce is in talks to play the mogul, according to a Deadline exclusive. The film, titled Ink, could begin shooting as early as October and will focus on Murdoch’s acquisition of the British tabloid The Sun. Besides Pearce, who earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nod earlier this year for his role in The Brutalist, Sinners star Jack O’Connell is also reportedly in negotiations to play Larry Lamb, who Murdoch tapped as editor of The Sun when he purchased it in 1969. Murdoch gained notoriety for building an international media empire as the founder of News Corp., the parent company of prominent news outlets including The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. Ink will be set in London in the late 1960s. According to sources, Pearce and O’Connell were Boyle’s top choices from the start. This is not the first time Boyle has gone the biopic route; the 28 Years Later director made the biographical drama Steve Jobs about the Apple co-founder in 2015.