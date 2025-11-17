Oscar-Nominated Actress Diane Ladd’s Cause of Death Revealed

Trump, 79, Trolls Oscar-Winning Hollywood Superstar Over Height
SHORT ORDER
President Donald Trump has given Hollywood icon Tom Cruise a backhanded compliment. Trump, 79, made a rambling speech at a McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington on Monday, where he pleaded for the fast food chain to add more tartar sauce to his favorite menu item, the Filet-O-Fish. The president also mentioned inviting the pilots who flew the “gorgeous B-2 bombers” that attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities in June to the Oval Office. “And we met ‘em, all handsome,” Trump said. “They looked like Tom Cruise. They really did. I don’t want to be a wise guy and say ‘But taller.’ I’m not gonna say that. No. They’re perfect specimens. I mean, these guys are like from a movie. I could take every one of them and put them in a movie.” Cruise’s height is listed as 5′ 7″. The White House has stated that Trump is 6′ 3″, however there was a noticeable height difference between the president when he stood next to Prince William, who is also 6-foot-3, during a U.K. visit in September. It is not the first time Trump has referenced the 63-year-old movie star’s appearance when praising the U.S. military. In 2019, during a rally in Michigan, Trump was discussing the F-35 Joint Strike Fighters. “We have the F-35s—it’s stealth—and I was at one of the areas where they’re displaying it and I went up to the pilots and, honestly, they’re better-looking than Tom Cruise,” Trump said. Cruise reportedly turned down an invitation to be part of the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees next month due to “scheduling conflicts.”