Oscar-Nominated Actress Penelope Milford Dies at 77

Penelope Milford, an American stage and screen actress, died at the age of 77. Her brother, Doug Milford, confirmed that the star died in Saugerties, N.Y. on Tuesday. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed. The late actress appeared in films such as Maidstone and Valentino. However, it was her performance in Hal Ashby’s Coming Home, released in 1978, that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress the following year. Milford’s stage career began when she co-starred opposite Richard Gere in an Off-Broadway production Long Time Coming and a Long Time Gone in 1971. She also originated the role of Jenny Anderson in Shenandoah on Broadway, which later earned her a nomination for a Drama Desk Award in 1975. In the 1990s the actress transitioned her career to teaching film acting in Chicago and Minneapolis.