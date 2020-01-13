‘Joker’ Leads Pack With 11 Oscar Nominations Including Best Picture
Joker will go into this year’s Oscars with the most nominations after receiving 11 nods including best picture, best director and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix’s starring role as the comic book villain. Joker narrowly edged out three other movies which each got ten nominations: The Irishman, 1917, and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which were all also nominated for best picture. The others in line for the top prize are Ford V Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Parasite. Phoenix will battle it out for best actor against Antonia Banderas for his role in Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time..., Adam Driver for Marriage Story, and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes. The leading actress prize will go to one of Cynthia Erivo for her turn in Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and Renee Zellweger for Judy. Unusually, Johansson is also up for best supporting actress for Jojo Rabbit.