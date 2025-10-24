Oscar Nominee Eyed for ‘Miami Vice’ Movie Adaptation

Cheat Sheet
1
Fired ‘SNL’ Star Will Break Silence With Cast Member Friend
READY TO TALK
Meera Navlakha
Updated 10.24.25 12:28PM EDT 
Published 10.24.25 12:27PM EDT 
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “FYC 2025 Event” -- Pictured: (l-r) Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim at The Television Academy in North Hollywood, CA on June 2, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “FYC 2025 Event” -- Pictured: (l-r) Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim at The Television Academy in North Hollywood, CA on June 2, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC) NBC/Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Former Saturday Night Live co-stars Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner are reuniting for a new episode Nwodim’s award-winning podcast Thanks Dad. For the premiere episode of the podcast’s second season, Nwodim and Gardner will explore their SNL journey together, also discussing their friendship over the years. Nwodim announced her departure from SNL in September, writing in a statement, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.” Gardner’s exit from the show was revealed in August, but reports suggested that her contract was terminated after eight seasons. She was not asked back for the latest season of the show, according to an insider source who spoke to the New York Post. Gardner has not yet publicly addressed her departure from the show. Both comedians have landed new gigs since. Gardner is now a cast member in Broadway’s All Out, a production written by former SNL writer Simon Rich and also starring several SNL alumni, including Cecily Strong, Jon Stewart, and Ray Romano. Nwodim, in addition to working on her podcast, will be performing a comedy show at Lincoln Center’s Claire Tow Theater in November. Her podcast recently joined iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network. The second season will launch on Oct. 28. In a teaser for the new season, the comedian said she’ll be talking to “world-renowned actors, comedians, musicians and more.”

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

2
George Clooney’s Son, 8, Looks Just Like Him as a Child
‘CUT AND PASTE’
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 10.24.25 3:24PM EDT 
George Clooney
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

George Clooney said his eight-year-old son, Alexander, is a “cut and paste” version of himself. Clooney, 64, told People Thursday at the American Film Institute Fest in Los Angeles: “My son looks exactly like I looked when I was his age, so it is sort of cut and paste in a way.” The actor added: “I show him pictures of me when I was 8 and he thinks they’re pictures of him.” Clooney and wife Amal, 47, had Alexander and his twin sister, Ella, in June 2017. The couple refuse to share pictures of their kids to protect their privacy. The two are being raised on a farm in France. “I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood,” the titular Jay Kelly star revealed to Esquire a few weeks ago. “I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life,” he explained. “France—they kind of don’t give a s–-t about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

George Clooney in 1971 as a young boy.
George Clooney in 1971 as a young boy. Alamy Stock Photo
Read it at People

3

Oscar Nominee Eyed for ‘Miami Vice’ Movie Adaptation

MIAMI NICE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.24.25 4:32PM EDT 
Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan are reportedly in early stages of negotiations to play James “Sonny” Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs in the new film adaptation of 'Miami Vice,' roles originated by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, respectively.
Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan are reportedly in early stages of negotiations to play James “Sonny” Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs in the new film adaptation of 'Miami Vice,' roles originated by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, respectively. Kevin Mazur and Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

A Miami Vice film is on the horizon with two A-listers reportedly being sought for the project. People reports that Oscar nominee Austin Butler is in talks to play James “Sonny” Crockett, originally played by Don Johnson, in the upcoming movie adaptation of NBC’s 1980s hit crime drama. On Oct. 23, Sinners star Michael B. Jordan was confirmed by multiple outlets to be in early negotiations regarding the role of Ricardo Tubbs, a part originated by Philip Michael Thomas. Production on the film will begin in 2026, with the movie’s theatrical release set for Aug. 6, 2027. The film’s plot will follow the 1984 pilot and first season, exploring “the glamour and corruption of mid-’80s Miami in a new version of the property.” Joseph Kosinski, who directed Top Gun: Maverick and F1, is set to direct the film, which will be the second time the hit NBC show has been adapted into a movie. In 2006, the series executive producer, Michael Mann, directed a movie adaptation starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell, but the film got mixed reviews.

Read it at People

4
‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star Posts Cast Reunion Photo
BROTHERS REUNITE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.24.25 3:20PM EDT 
Frankie Muniz, Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Jim Spellman/WireImage

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, 39, has shared a nostalgic behind-the-scenes reunion with his TV brothers. Muniz posted the image on Thursday with his co-stars, Justin Berfield, who played Reese, and Christopher Masterson, who played Francis, ahead of the series revival. Muniz, who starred as the titular Malcolm in the series that ran from 2000 to 2006, smiled next to Berfield, 39, and Masterson, 45. “I was told not to post this yet, but then I listened to this song,” Muniz wrote in the caption, which he posted on Instagram with the Malcolm theme tune—“Boss of Me” by They Might Be Giants. “I’m just too excited for y’all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers.” The reboot, which is set to debut on Disney+, is slated to be released in 2026. The four-episode miniseries announced in December 2024 is titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair. The brothers’ on-screen parents, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, will also make appearances. The actor who played the youngest brother Dewey, Erik Per Sullivan, will not be returning as he pursues a master’s at Harvard University, according to Cranston, 69. The character will be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark instead.

Read it at People

5
Kim Kardashian Claims She’ll Be a ‘Qualified Lawyer’ in Two Weeks
BAR NONE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.24.25 3:13PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Reality television star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian attends a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. The meeting included four of the sixteen people who had been convicted of non-violent drug offenses in the past and received clemency from President Joe Biden earlier this week.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, 45, is fully confident that she will pass the bar—and will know in two weeks if she is officially a lawyer. On The Graham Norton Show Friday, Kardashian said she will be a “qualified lawyer” in two weeks, despite not having any real way of knowing for sure if she passed the bar exam that she took in July or not. She also expressed that she thinks law will be her next career step, noting her desire to become a trial lawyer one day. Kardashian began studying law six years ago, passing the “baby bar,” the unofficial one-day test that California first-year law students take to make sure they understand the basics of law, in 2021. Passing the bar would also allow her to follow in the footsteps of her father, Robert Kardashian, who was famously on O.J. Simpson’s defense team for his 1995 murder trial.

Read it at TMZ

6
Hikers Struck by Lightning While Taking Photos on Mountain
SHOCKING
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 10.24.25 12:15PM EDT 
Forked cloud-to-ground lightning with lateral discharge channels, Tucson Mountains, Tucson, Arizona, USA.
Forked cloud-to-ground lightning with lateral discharge channels, Tucson Mountains, Tucson, Arizona, USA. Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Two hikers had to be rescued after being struck by lightning near the top of a mountain in Arizona. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said it received a distress call from two men who said they were hit by a bolt while taking photos near the summit of Humphreys Peak, the highest mountain in the Grand Canyon state. Amazingly, the two men, one from Flagstaff and the other from Canada, did not know each other before the incident, Fox Weather reported. While search-and-rescue teams were dispatched immediately, aircraft support was unable to assist due to the dangerous weather, including hail and heavy rain. Rescue teams found the first victim, who was able to descend some way down the mountain to try and get help. “He reported that the other injured hiker had been unable to continue and had stopped near the saddle between Humphreys and Agassiz Peaks, roughly 0.7 miles farther up the trail at 11,800 feet,” the sheriff’s office said. The second hiker was later found, but he was too injured to make it down by himself, so first responders had to use a litter to carry him out. Both men were then transported to a nearby medical center for treatment.

Read it at Fox Weather

7
Lost Salvador Dalí Painting Bought for $200 Sells for Huge Amount
SALE OF A LIFETIME
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.24.25 3:00PM EDT 
Published 10.24.25 2:56PM EDT 
Salvador Dalí's lost painting, called Vecchio Sultano, which was supposed to be part of the painter's 1966 The Arabian Nights collection, has been sold at auction for a little over $60K.
Salvador Dalí's lost painting, called Vecchio Sultano, which was supposed to be part of the painter's 1966 The Arabian Nights collection, has been sold at auction for a little over $60K. Cheffins Auctioneers

A lost Salvador Dalí painting, called Vecchio Sultano, that was initially purchased for £150 (about $200) has sold at auction for £45,700 (nearly $60,800). A local art dealer and collector, whose name has not been revealed to protect his identity, found the watercolor and felt-tip painting two years ago at a house clearance sale in Cambridge, U.K. He noticed Dalí‘s signature on the bottom and Sotheby’s stickers on the back, but initially thought it may have been a fake. Still, he bid for it “on the spur of the moment,” and won it after offering £150. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime feeling,” he told The Guardian. On October 24, the painting sold at auction for £45,700 to an overseas buyer after Cheffins, an auctioneering company, authenticated the painting as a piece of Dalí‘s 1966 planned 500 painting series of The Arabian Nights. “I was very pleased after all the uncertainty and doubt right at the beginning about whether it was real or not, and the whole journey for the last two years… it was just extraordinary," the original buyer, who spent £4,000 (about $5,320) authenticating the painting, told The Guardian.

Salvador Dalí's lost painting, called Vecchio Sultano, which was supposed to be part of the painter's 1966 The Arabian Nights collection, has been sold at auction for a little over $60K.
Cheffins Auctioneers
Read it at The Guardian

8
CNN Host Christiane Amanpour Reveals Her Cancer Has Returned
GET WELL SOON
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.24.25 1:18AM EDT 
Christiane Amanpour
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Christiane Amanpour winner of Directorate Award during the 2019 International Emmy Awards Gala on November 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour has announced that her ovarian cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in 2021, has returned for a third time. Amanpour revealed the news in an interview with Hannah Vaughan Jones on the Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story podcast, noting that it was being “very well managed.” She also discussed why she publicly announced her initial diagnosis in 2021, explaining that viewers expressed concern after she didn’t make any appearances on CNN for an entire month. “People started to ask about where am I, have I been fired, am I alive, dead, whatever, and I decided when I got back in front of the camera after four weeks... to say something because I actually wanted to do a service, not just to my viewers but to those who might be in a similar situation,” she explained. She took time away from work in 2021 to undergo major surgery and to recover before starting several months’ worth of chemotherapy. Amanpour also emphasized the importance of listening to your body, crediting it with being the reason she received such quick care.

9
Scientists Solve Mystery of Bizarre ‘Mummified’ Dinosaur With Hooves
NO BONES ABOUT IT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.24.25 12:58PM EDT 
DInosaur mummification
Tyler Keillor/Fossil Lab

Scientists have uncovered fleshed-out imprints of a pair of hoofed dinosaurs in Wyoming. Hardened clay formed around the two young Edmontosaurs, preserving their skin contours and providing experts with unprecedented insight how they looked. The young 40-foot adult and a two-year-old juvenile died around 66 million years ago in the Cretaceous period. They have been referred to as “mummies” because clay preserved the soft tissues around the skeleton, creating a cast of their living form. Reuters reports it is “the most complete, fleshed-out view of a large dinosaur to date.” Study leader Paul Sereno of the University of Chicago wrote in Science, “We’re seeing the full profile of the dinosaur for the first time. We’re confident what it looked like.” He continued, “There’s no DNA, there’s no tissue structure, there’s nothing. It’s a clay mask.” A flash flood potentially covered them shortly after they died. Previously, scientists hadn’t thought it possible that mummification could happen to animals that lived on land. Reuters reports, “It is the first dinosaur, the first reptile and the first land vertebrate known to have evolved hooves.” Edmontosaurs were common, lived in herds, and were a favorite meal of the T. rex. “It’s not an animal that would be easy to take down. That’s why you needed something the size of Tyrannosaurus,” Sereno told Reuters.

The skin of the dinosaur can be seen
Tyler Keillor/Fossil Lab
Read it at Reuters

10
Man Wielding Knife Arrested Near U.S. Embassy Ahead of Trump Visit
COP WOUNDED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.24.25 10:00AM EDT 
Published 10.24.25 9:59AM EDT 
TV Tokyo BIZ
TV Tokyo BIZ

A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a knife at police outside the U.S. embassy in Japan. It comes three days before Donald Trump is due to visit Tokyo, the capital. A man in his 30s was taken into custody at 2:30 p.m. local time in an incident that wounded an officer, Reuters reports. He is understood to have pointed the kitchen knife towards riot police, per reports from the local newspaper The Asahi Shimbun. As the man was apprehended, one of the arresting officers received a knife injury on their heel. It is not clear how the injury occurred, and authorities have not yet revealed a motive. Public broadcaster NHK reports the suspect hasn’t made any comments about the U.S. or Trump during his interview. Trump will arrive in Japan on Oct. 27 as part of a wider diplomatic tour of Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. While in Japan, he is expected to meet with the country’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. Up to 18,000 officers of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department have been mobilized for the visit. In South Korea, he is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 30.

Read it at Reuters

