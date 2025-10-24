Oscar Nominee Eyed for ‘Miami Vice’ Movie Adaptation

Fired ‘SNL’ Star Will Break Silence With Cast Member Friend
READY TO TALK
Former Saturday Night Live co-stars Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner are reuniting for a new episode Nwodim’s award-winning podcast Thanks Dad. For the premiere episode of the podcast’s second season, Nwodim and Gardner will explore their SNL journey together, also discussing their friendship over the years. Nwodim announced her departure from SNL in September, writing in a statement, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.” Gardner’s exit from the show was revealed in August, but reports suggested that her contract was terminated after eight seasons. She was not asked back for the latest season of the show, according to an insider source who spoke to the New York Post. Gardner has not yet publicly addressed her departure from the show. Both comedians have landed new gigs since. Gardner is now a cast member in Broadway’s All Out, a production written by former SNL writer Simon Rich and also starring several SNL alumni, including Cecily Strong, Jon Stewart, and Ray Romano. Nwodim, in addition to working on her podcast, will be performing a comedy show at Lincoln Center’s Claire Tow Theater in November. Her podcast recently joined iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network. The second season will launch on Oct. 28. In a teaser for the new season, the comedian said she’ll be talking to “world-renowned actors, comedians, musicians and more.”