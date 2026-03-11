Oscar Nominee Evicted After Denouncing Fan Donations
Actor Mickey Rourke, 73, has officially been evicted in a dispute over unpaid rent at his Southern California home after failing to respond to a lawsuit filed by his landlord. According to Los Angeles County Superior Court records obtained by the Daily Mail, landlord Eric Goldie sued Rourke in December seeking $59,100 in unpaid rent under a lease agreement for a three-bedroom rental property. Rourke had reportedly agreed to pay $5,200 per month for the Drexel Avenue home. Court filings state that Rourke “failed to comply with the requirements” of a three-day notice ordering him to pay the overdue balance or vacate the property, prompting the court to enter a default judgment against him. The court’s decision grants Goldie immediate possession of the property and voids the remaining lease agreement, effectively terminating Rourke’s tenancy. The ruling comes weeks after Rourke, who was Oscar-nominated for his role in 2008’s The Wrestler, publicly rejected a fundraising campaign launched on his behalf. A GoFundMe reportedly created by an assistant to his manager had raised roughly $100,000 from supporters before the actor intervened. In an Instagram post at the time, Rourke called the fundraiser “embarrassing” and said he was working with attorneys to return the donations to fans. The Daily Beast has reached out to Rourke’s team for comment.