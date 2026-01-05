Oscar Nominee Facing Eviction Greenlights Fundraiser to Pay His $60K Rent
Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke has approved a GoFundMe set up to help him pay $59,100 in back rent, according to reports. The Hollywood Reporter reports that The Wrestler star has greenlit the fundraiser “Support Mickey to Prevent Eviction,” which at the time of writing has already raised more than $50,000 from 1,300 donations. A three-day eviction notice was given to the 9 1/2 Weeks star on Dec. 18, according to the Los Angeles Times, with those close to the 73-year-old saying he’s going through a “very difficult time.” “Mickey Rourke is currently facing a very difficult and urgent situation: he is at risk of being evicted from his home,” the GoFundMe says. “Life doesn’t always move in a straight line, and despite everything Mickey has given through his work and his life, he is now dealing with a challenging financial moment that has put his housing at risk.” The fundraiser was set up by a friend and member of his management team, Liya-Joelle Jones, who told THR, “It’s been incredibly touching to see how many people care about him and want to help.” The Daily Beast has contacted Rourke’s representatives for comment.