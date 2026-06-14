Oscar Nominee Shades Academy Awards After Knicks Win

Three-time Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet says the New York Knicks’ winning NBA championship game was better than the most esteemed film awards ceremony. In a video posted to social media, Chalamet can be seen leaning into a camera after the game and saying, “Way rather this than the Oscars, come on baby! Knicks are champions baby.” Chalamet, a New Yorker and long-time Knicks fan, was at game five in San Antonio when the Knicks came from behind to win 94-90 against the Spurs on Saturday, sealing their championship. They won the series 4-1, after losing game three at Madison Square Garden with President Donald Trump in attendance. Chalamet is often seen at the Garden for Knicks games, sometimes attending with girlfriend Kylie Jenner at his side on Celebrity Row.