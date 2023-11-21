Oscar Pistorius Will Have Another Shot at Parole This Week
SECOND CHANCE
The disgraced Paralympian Oscar Pistorius will get a second shot at parole on Friday after a South African court wrongly ruled earlier this year that he was ineligible for early release, the Associated Press reported. Pistorius has been locked up in his home country since late 2014, when he was convicted of shooting his girlfriend dead the year prior. In a statement, South Africa’s department of corrections told the AP on Monday that it’d review Pistorius’ case and his time locked up to decide “whether the inmate is suitable or not for social integration.” Pistorius, a double-amputee sprinter, broke barriers when he competed at the 2012 London Olympics using carbon-fiber running blades. The next year, authorities said he shot his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, dead inside his home. Pistorius, now 37, claimed during his trial that he thought Steenkamp was an intruder, but he was still convicted and sentenced to 13 years behind bars.