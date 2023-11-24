Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole, Will Exit Prison Five Years Early
BLADE RUNNER RELEASED
Disgraced Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius was granted parole on Friday and will be released from a South African prison on Jan. 5, five years before his murder sentence is set to end. In 2013, the double-amputee Paralympian shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, through a locked bathroom door at his Pretoria home, resulting in a trial that captured international media attention. Following his release in early 2024, Pistorious will be under constant surveillance by authorities and will not be allowed to leave the Pretoria area without permission. “Parole does not mean the end of the sentence. It is still part of the sentence. It only means the inmate will complete the sentence outside a correctional facility,” the AP quoted Singabakho Nxumalo, a Department of Corrections spokesman, as saying. “What will happen is that Mr. Pistorius will be allocated a monitoring official. This official will work with him until his sentence expires.”