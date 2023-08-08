Oscar Winner Accused of Nightclub Assault on BBC Host
Dustin Lance Black, the screenwriter who won an Oscar for the film Milk, grabbed a BBC host’s wrist and “twisted it” during an altercation in a London nightclub, a British court heard Tuesday. The 49-year-old American was also accused of spilling a drink over BBC3 host Teddy Edwardes at the gay bar and club on Aug. 18, 2022. Prosecutor Adrita Ahmed told the court that Black “grabbed Ms Edwardes’ wrist and twisted it, and the drink has gone over her.” Black’s defense attorney Helena Duong said security camera footage from the club shows Black initially “trying to walk away” from the encounter. “There’s an exchange between them, in which she continues to be aggressive and shouting at him and he reacts to that,” Duong said. “She makes a movement, gesticulating with her arms, which causes Mr Black to reach for the glass.” Black has pleaded not guilty to common assault. Edwardes was cautioned by British authorities in February for punching Black in the back of the head during the incident.