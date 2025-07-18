Fans Go Wild at Hint Oscar-Winner May Be in Next ‘White Lotus’ Season

Moments after Stephen Colbert announced the shocking news that CBS is killing off The Late Show altogether after its upcoming 2025-2026 season, his late-night rival (and friend) responded on Instagram with fury at the network. “Love you Stephen,” the host wrote above the video of Colbert sharing the news with his live audience. “F--- you and all your Sheldons CBS.” Kimmel, who is currently on a summer hiatus from his show, which airs in the same time slot as The Late Show on ABC, became close with Colbert and their fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver, when they came together to make the Strike Force Five podcast during last year’s writers’ strike. CBS called the move to end the long-running franchise, which David Letterman launched in 1993, a “purely a financial decision,” but it comes amid speculation that both Colbert and The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart could be casualties of CBS’ parent company Paramount’s pending sale to Skydance Media as a concession of sorts to President Donald Trump.
A Delta Connection flight saw a midair meltdown Thursday night when a passenger reportedly tried to wrench open the emergency exit door and squared off with a flight attendant. Flight 3612, operated by SkyWest, was flying from Omaha to Detroit when the incident broke out around 7 p.m., forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The passenger was “in a fight with our flight attendant right now, trying to open the emergency exit,” a pilot told air traffic control over the radio, according to audio posted by LiveATC.net. The man didn’t get the door opened and video from inside the aircraft shared on social media showed police officers escorting him off the aircraft, his hands zip-tied behind his back. The plane landed in Detroit two hours late. “SkyWest has zero tolerance for unruly behavior,” the airline said in a statement, calling passenger and crew safety their “top priority.” This incident adds to an already wild year in the skies over the U.S., with the Federal Aviation Administration logging more than 870 reports of unruly passengers so far in 2025.
The hit-show The White Lotus may have a new member joining its star-studded cast for the upcoming fourth season. Filmmaker Mark White, who created the ongoing HBO series, was spotted with actress Laura Dern on Thursday in Los Angeles. The two were seen chatting while grabbing smoothies at Sunlife Organic in Brentwood, much to the delight of fans who speculated that she may appear in the next season of The White Lotus. Dern, 58, previously had a voice cameo in the show’s second season as estranged wife, Abby, to Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli. The pair’s public sighting has caused speculation on whether the actress will officially join the show. White has also brought back one of his White Lotus alums each season. Jennifer Coolidge returned in Season 2 as Tanya McQuoid and in Season 3 Natasha Rothwell returned as Belinda Lindsey. White, 55, has previously worked with the award-winning actress on Enlightened, a television series from 2011 lasting two seasons. The White Lotus was initially released in 2021. A fourth season was confirmed to be underway earlier this year, though the official release date is still unknown with White making an appearance on the new season of Survivor. The television series has won several Emmy and Golden Globe awards.
Basic Instinct, the 1992 erotic thriller that gave Sharon Stone her breakthrough role and started the modern trend of studios paying top-dollar for “spec” scripts, will be given new life. Joe Eszterhas, who penned the original script, has reportedly reached a $2 million deal with Amazon MGM Studios to write the screenplay for a reboot. Stone’s character, serial killer Catherine Tramell, reset the bounds of what a female protagonist could do in cinema—outsmarting the police officers investigating her, juggling multiple sexual partners, and using her killing spree as inspiration for her novels. While grossing more than $350 million at the box office and scoring two Oscar nominations, the original movie also moved one feminist scholar to call it a “neo-film noir masterpiece.” The proposed reboot seems unlikely to push boundaries in the same way, with an insider source telling TheWrap that the approach of the reboot will be “anti-woke.” It’s unclear if Stone will reprise her role as Tramell, whom she also played in a 2006 sequel that flopped at the box office. If she does return for the third installment in the series, she’ll be slated for a much bigger payday: she was paid just $500,000 for the original (compared to the $14 million payday Michael Douglas received as her co-star).
A new resort in North Korea, specifically designed to attract more tourists to the isolated ultra-authoritarian state, has shut its gates to foreign visitors less than three weeks after its grand opening. Supreme Leader Kim Jon Un inaugurated the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourism Zone—a beachfront development featuring a waterpark, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls—on July 1, ahead of the planned launch of direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang. It comes after the country opened up to Russian nationals again last year, and to Western visitors this February, following a years-long suspension of tourism in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it remains unclear at this stage why the new zone has so abruptly closed its gates to foreigners, the resort had drawn fierce criticism since it first broke ground in 2018, amid reports of alleged mistreatment of workers, harsh working conditions and poor pay.
Hugh Hefner’s widow has filed to legally change back to her maiden name, Crystal Harris, eight years after the death of the Playboy founder. The filing comes less than three months after she announced her engagement to James Ward, a microbiologist, after a year of dating. The 39-year-old will tie the knot in 2026 for the second time as Crystal Margaret Harris, though it is not clear if she will change her name again to become Crystal Ward after the nuptials. Crystal said changing her name back was part of “reclaiming my maiden name,” Us Weekly reported. She spoke out on social media last month about the difficulty changing her Instagram handle back to her maiden name in an indication that a formal change was on the horizon. Crystal married Hefner in 2012 and the couple were together for five years until Hefner’s death in 2017 aged 91. The pair met in 2009 and Crystal became one of the publisher’s girlfriends at the Playboy Mansion, despite a 60-year age gap.
A whip from the set of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, once owned by Princess Diana, has sold at auction for $525,000. Franchise star Harrison Ford is understood to have gifted the prized prop to Diana herself at the film’s 1989 U.K. premiere. The sale Thursday comes as part of Heritage Auctions’ Summer Entertainment Auction, held in Dallas. “The bullwhip is the iconic symbol of an iconic character of cinema history, Indiana Jones, and has been a highlight of this auction,” auction house executive vice president Joe Maddalena said. Other items sold off this week include the “Rosebud” sled from Orson Welles’ classic Citizen Kane—which went for an eye-watering $14.75 million, making it the second most valuable film prop of all time after The Wizard of Oz’s ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland, sold for $32.5 million at a separate auction last December—as well as Macaulay Culkin’s knitted beanie from Home Alone, a pair of samurai swords from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, and a set of first edition Harry Potter books signed by J.K. Rowling.
Actors Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, Page Six reported. Long and Bosworth first revealed their relationship in 2022 and were married a year later at the Rockaway Hotel in Queens. In a post celebrating Bosworth’s 41st birthday in January 2024, Long, known for his roles in Jeepers Creepers and He’s Just Not That Into You, seemed to hint he wanted to start a family. “One day our kids might ask me, ‘Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won’t let us use?’” he wrote in a complimentary post about Bosworth. “And I’ll say, ‘Well … because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world.’” He added, “Besides, I know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile. And I’ve been so blessed to have experienced so many fun, wondrous things in this life — things for which I’ll never be able to properly express my gratitude — but of all those joys, touching your Mom and making her smile are my favorites.” The Daily Beast has contacted Bosworth’s publicist for comment.
Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking movie, Barbie, is now getting an animated counterpart almost two years later, according to an exclusive released Thursday from Deadline. Illumination, maker of the Despicable Me franchise, and Mattel Studios will partner to produce the film, making this the first ever Barbie animation to grace the big screen. The film’s release date is currently unknown. The details surrounding the film are a mystery, with reps for Illumination, Mattel, and Universal all declining to comment. There is also no word on the plot or which directors will lead the film. While this is the first animated Barbie movie to show in theaters, the franchise has had a long history of animated Barbie movies. IMDb lists 40 Barbie animations from as early as 2001. The most recent animated film came out in 2021, titled Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams. The live-action Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, became the highest-grossing film worldwide at $1.44 billion and broke numerous other records. The success of the film also went on to boost sales by 25% for Barbie dolls, according to CNN.
Fleetwood Mac was the band that could never die—until it did after the death of songwriter Christine McVie in 2023. But now, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood have fans hoping there could be one more reunion in the works. On Thursday, Nicks posted a cryptic message on X: “And if you go forward...,” she wrote in a black cursive font. These words just so happen to be a lyric from a 1973 song Nicks wrote with Buckingham, “Frozen Love.” In band lore, the song led Fleetwood to invite Buckingham to join the fledgling band (who agreed only if Nicks could join, too). If Nicks’ message wasn’t enough to pique fans’ interest, Buckingham posted the next line of the song, “I’ll meet you there,” on his X account less than an hour later. The mysterious exchange took place a day after Fleetwood posted a video of himself on Instagram listening to “Frozen Love.” “Unbelievable,” he says in the video after the song ends. In August, the band will mark the 50th anniversary of its eponymous 10th album.