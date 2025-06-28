Marion Cotillard has announced her split from actor-director Guillaume Canet after almost two decades together. Cotillard has 107 acting credits to her name, according to IMDb, and is known for her roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, and La Vie en Rose, in which she played legendary French singer Édith Piaf. Canet has acting, directing, and screenplay credits, appearing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Beach. The pair announced their separation in a joint statement, saying they had decided to go public to “avoid all speculation, rumors, and risky interpretation.” Cotillard, 49, met Canet, 52, while working together in 2003 on her breakout French-Belgian film, Love Me If You Dare. They began dating in 2007 and have two children together. While the couple did not give a reason for going their separate ways, they noted the decision was a “common accord” and that “mutual goodwill” remained between the pair.Read it at Associated Press
Oscar Winner Splits From Partner of 18 Years
Two giants of French cinema have called it quits.
