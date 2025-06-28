Oscar Winner Splits From Partner of 18 Years

Marion Cotillard has announced her split from actor-director Guillaume Canet after almost two decades together. Cotillard has 107 acting credits to her name, according to IMDb, and is known for her roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, and La Vie en Rose, in which she played legendary French singer Édith Piaf. Canet has acting, directing, and screenplay credits, appearing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Beach. The pair announced their separation in a joint statement, saying they had decided to go public to “avoid all speculation, rumors, and risky interpretation.” Cotillard, 49, met Canet, 52, while working together in 2003 on her breakout French-Belgian film, Love Me If You Dare. They began dating in 2007 and have two children together. While the couple did not give a reason for going their separate ways, they noted the decision was a “common accord” and that “mutual goodwill” remained between the pair.

Actress Marion Cotillard (R) and actor Guillaume Canet pose as they arrive at the 40th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Christian Hartmann/REUTERS

Associated Press