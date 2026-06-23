Oscar Winner’s AI-Generated Voice Used for ‘The Odyssey’

Garcelle Beauvais, the former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has revealed that her sister Carole has died. “My beautiful sister Carole I will miss you so much! I will always remember times where we would laugh so hard it hurts!” she wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post featuring an image of the two together. “Whenever I said ‘I love you,’ you would reply ‘I love you more!’ I wish we had more time !!” She recalled the support her sister provided when she had twins, ending the post by expressing hope that Carole was with their late mother, laughing together. Beauvais did not share when or how her sister died. The Haitian-native is best known for her four-season stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, starting in 2020 as the show’s first African-American cast member. She left after the 14th season to focus on family, a step she said had “given me my power back.” Beauvais had roles in shows like The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue, as well as the Coming to America films, before her dive into the Bravo universe.
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- 1Reality TV Star Reveals Heartbreaking Family TragedySHOCK LOSS“I wish we had more time,” the reality TV star wrote.
- 2‘Magic Mike’ Star Breaks Silence on Secret Health BattleCHRONIC PAINJoe Manganiello has revealed the parts of his life that he “wouldn’t wish on his worst enemy.”
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- 3Emmy Winner Breaks Silence on Romance With ‘Hot Ones’ HostHOT STUFFThe quirky pairing has delighted the internet since the actress’s first appearance on the “Hot Ones” podcast nine years ago.
- 4Trump Is Doomed, But So Is His Replacement: BiographerLOST CAUSEWhile the U.K. throws out inept leaders, the U.S. simply waits out the clock.
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- 5Oscar Winner’s AI-Generated Voice Used for ‘The Odyssey’‘NATIONAL TREASURE’The 13-hour audiobook is narrated by an AI Michael Cane replica.
- 6Man Arrested for Stealing Body Parts From CemeteriesWITHOUT A LEG TO STAND ONCops said he was particularly drawn to the remains of humans.
- 7Wimbledon Champ, 26, Hit With Four-Year BanUNFORCED ERRORThe former Wimbledon champion had come under investigation after refusing a doping test at her home.
- 8Dozens Drown as France’s Heat Wave Turns DeadlyNO ESCAPEOfficials say many of the victims were teenagers cooling off in unsupervised lakes and canals during record-breaking temperatures.
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- 9New Update in Case of 'Jumanji' Star's Murder‘MAN OF SIN’James Handy was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s son.
- 10Man, 85, Accused of Driving 110MPH in Illegal Street RaceFAST AND FURIOUSWith a cigarillo in his mouth, the man denied speeding when questioned by police.
Actor Joe Manganiello, 49, has reflected on his shocking seven-year health battle, which he details in his upcoming memoir, Bloodlines. According to the synopsis of the book, the Magic Mike and Spider-Man actor battled a long-term autoimmune disease, during which he nearly lost his life, despite being known for his strong physique. Manganiello, who kept his health journey largely out of the public eye, is releasing his memoir about “illness, inheritance, masculinity, faith, ambition, and the identities we build to endure” on October 13. “A cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses attacked his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs, and digestive system,” according to the synopsis, which led to “chronic pain, a life-saving organ amputation,” and an “existential crisis.” In his ongoing battle, the ex-husband of Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, who is currently engaged to model Caitlin O’Connor, 36, persevered along “an unorthodox path” to healing that consisted of “shamans, pagan rituals, ancient myths, long lost family records, and the rebirth of his own spirituality,” as detailed in his memoir. Manganiello said in a statement to People that he hopes sharing his journey back to health will give readers a sense of strength. “Answers and healing may lie for them on the other side of whatever they are fighting through.”
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Keke Palmer is taking things slow with Hot Ones host Sean Evans. “We hangin out, you know what I mean?” the Emmy winner said slyly after being asked by podcaster Jay Shetty at Cannes on Tuesday if she was “serious about Sean Evans.” The duo was pictured together at an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn earlier this week. “First of all, I love Sean Evans—I love Sean, hey Sean. That’s my guy,” Palmer said. “We just take it day by day, one wing at a time, so to speak.” The quirky pairing has delighted the internet since Palmer’s first appearance on the Hot Ones podcast nine years ago. Rumors about a potential romance began in earnest after Evans admitted during a 2023 interview on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date that he had a crush on Palmer and believed her to be “very charming.” The two have often appeared on each other’s podcasts, even sharing a kiss after Palmer asked to “have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark.” In a May video, the duo reacted to clips of their past interactions, with Palmer recalling that they had special chemistry together. Palmer previously dated fitness instructor Darius Jackson, with whom she shares three-year-old son Leo.
A problem with politics is obviously that it allowed Donald Trump to become president. But it is hard not to conclude, too, that the problem with politics is politicians. Keir Starmer, the U.K. technocrat elected with a massive majority, has resigned in total failure. Trump, his diametric opposite, has reached the nadir of his popularity. Joe Biden also struggled, bottoming out in the polls before leaving office. But replacing them rarely solves the core problem. Perhaps the job of a high elected official has changed, requiring an impossible blend of skills: media performance, executive function, managerial excellence, and political instinct. Trump’s talent for commanding attention wins elections, yet it leaves him incapable of governing. He is not just a blowhard. He’s a blowhard who doesn’t know what he’s doing. Modern governance is a complex management task with shrinking resources and uncontrollable events. Whether a leader is a timid technocrat or a loud populist, they are overwhelmed. Unlike parliamentary systems that replace failed leaders, the U.S. simply waits for the clock to run out on a hopeless case.
Don’t watch the collapse from the outside. Subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack for regular DOWNFALL updates, fueled by up-to-the-minute conversations with the people closest to Trump.
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Oscar Winner’s AI-Generated Voice Used for ‘The Odyssey’
The new audiobook rendition of The Odyssey will use an AI-generated narrator. Michael Caine, 93, is the inspiration for the AI audiobook’s narration. Tuesday’s 13-hour release by audiobook firm ElevenLabs comes just weeks before the airing of a film rendition of The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan, 55, with whom Caine worked closely in his role in the Dark Knight trilogy. The audiobook was created entirely by artificial intelligence. “Our version of it is another retelling of it that we think is really strong,” ElevenLabs’ head of partnerships, Dustin Blank, said in an interview with Variety. Blank called Caine, who licensed his voice and likeness to the company last year, a “national treasure.” Caine consulted on the audiobook and received compensation for the use of his voice, in accordance with company policy. “By bridging classical storytelling with digital innovation, this timeless epic is reimagined for modern audiences,” Caine said. The company hopes to license a collection of voices for its “Iconic Marketplace,” allowing users to listen to audiobooks with characters voiced by these actors. “We’re going to set the bar high,” Blank said.
A man has come clean about stealing body parts from his work and taking them home to eat, according to police. Cops in Hungary said the 30-year-old man had admitted to taking the bits of people from local graveyards as well as from the hospital where he worked. He was arrested by Hungary’s National Bureau of Investigation on June 17 in the capital, Budapest, after the force received a tip that he had been stashing remains both at work and at his home. Police announced the astonishing arrest on Tuesday, revealing they had found skulls, a hand, and a whole lower leg when they searched the suspect’s apartment. There were also bones in suitcases and a reconstructed human face made from skin, according to the Associated Press. A heart was also found in a jar. Whether it was an animal or human remains to be seen. The man admitted to stealing the parts and preparing food from them, saying that he was particularly drawn to human remains. He is “passionate about anatomy and pathology, and likes to dissect animals,” cops said in their statement, adding they think he also found remains “in abandoned cemeteries in Slovakia and Hungary.”
A 26-year-old former Wimbledon champion has been handed a four-year ban from professional tennis for refusing a doping test. Czech player Markéta Vondroušová, the 2023 Wimbledon champion and 2020 Olympic silver medalist, failed to submit a sample after a Doping Control Officer arrived at her home for an out-of-competition test around 8 p.m. in December 2025, instead signing a refusal form, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said. During a hearing before an independent tribunal that ultimately handed down the suspension, Vondroušová said that stress and poor mental health had affected her decision-making, alongside concerns for her safety, claiming the tester did not clearly identify herself, according to The Athletic. However, the tribunal concluded that Vondroušová, who attained a career-high ranking of world No. 6, offered “no compelling justification” for refusing the test. “I have never doped. I have never had a positive test,” Vondroušová wrote in an Instagram post after the ban was announced. “Just three days after the incident that ultimately changed my life, I was tested again. The result was negative. Just like every test before it.” Vondroušová’s ban expires June 21, 2030, meaning she will be nearly 31 years old when she is allowed to compete again.
France’s ongoing heat wave has turned deadly, with at least 40 people drowning over the past five days. Soaring temperatures pushed many residents to seek relief in lakes, canals, and other unsupervised swimming areas. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the death toll during an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, describing the number as a “tragic scourge.” Officials said most of the victims were young people, including many teenagers, swimming in bodies of water without lifeguards or safety supervision. Marina Ferrari, a government official in France, warned that swimming in unsupervised areas can be especially dangerous during extreme heat events. The fatalities come as France endures one of its most intense heat waves in history. More than half of the country remains under the highest-level heat alert, with temperatures expected to reach 104 degrees Fahrenheit in Paris and as high as 109 degrees in parts of central France. Weather officials said France also recorded its hottest night since national measurements began in 1947. Forecasters attribute the extreme conditions to a powerful “heat dome” that has trapped hot air across much of Europe.
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Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosted lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells, doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.
As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Waver Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a few years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for almost four years, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently up to 20 percent off during Lifepro and Amazon’s Prime Day sales.
As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension. I also depend on it for depuffing when I’m feeling bloated or swollen, and it works like a charm.
Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it may help with fat loss by reducing water weight, especially when used to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more. Find out what all of the hype is about while they’re on sale this week.
A judge had ruled that the man who allegedly murdered 81-year-old Jumanji actor is not mentally fit to stand trial. Michael Gledhill, 44, is accused of killing James Handy, who was in a long-term relationship with Gledhill’s mother, Wendy, at their home in Los Angeles on June 3. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maria Cavalluzzi revealed in a court hearing on Monday that Gledhill, “cannot rationally assist his lawyer in his own defense,” according to the Associated Press. Gledhill’s mom said her son had stopped taking his medication for schizophrenia a week earlier before he allegedly stabbed Handy outside their home. “I am the son of man; I just killed the man of sin,” Gledhill said in a 911 call after the murder, admitting to the crime. The judge found Gledhill was not able to make proper decisions about his medication and ordered that he be involuntarily medicated for one year. Handy, who also starred in films including Top Gun: Maverick, was stabbed once in the chest outside the home of his partner. Gledhill faces a July 14 hearing to consider his long-term placement. In the meantime, he is living in his mother’s garage, according to Handy’s long-time friend, Brian Delate.
An 85-year-old Florida man is facing charges after authorities accused him of taking part in an illegal street race at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour. William Bosworth of Leesburg was arrested along with another man, 57-year-old Philip Signorino, after allegedly racing down a Lake County road where the speed limit is 45 mph. Police said Signorino’s vehicle, a red Chevrolet Corvette, was going 125 mph. Bodycam footage obtained by WKMG News 6 showed Bosworth telling police, “I was out having a ride in my favorite car,” as he smoked a cigarillo. But officers were unconvinced. “Listen, Mr. Bosworth. I wasn’t born last night,” the deputy hit back. “I know what street racing looks like when I see it. You guys were street racing.” Bosworth denied speeding, alleging that the Corvette swerved at him, so he accelerated, while Signorino told police his Corvette was not capable of going 125 mph. Both were charged with street racing and dangerous excessive speeding and were released on bail. Under Florida’s Super Speeder law, driving over 100 mph can trigger criminal charges, with penalties including fines, license suspension, and possible jail time.