The long-running series Dancing With the Stars is coming back this fall for its 32nd season, and it is expected to feature a big Oscar-winning name. Mira Sorvino—who most recently played a supporting role in the controversial hit film Sound of Freedom—will be part of the star-studded cast, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight and another from Page Six. The full list of stars will be announced on Sept. 13. Only two contestants have been confirmed officially so far—Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and Bachelorette Charity Lawson.