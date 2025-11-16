Oscar Winner, 88, Is Raring to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’
THE BUCKET LIST
With a career spanning six decades, Morgan Freeman has achieved a lot—although, by the actor’s own admission, there’s still one thing he wants to do. “I wouldn’t mind hosting [Saturday Night Live] at all,” Freeman, 88, told USA Today. “As a matter of fact, it would be a feather in the ol’ cap, you know?” The Oscar-winner was giving a promotional interview for his new film Now You See Me: Now You Don’t alongside co-star Woody Harrelson. “Oh, I’d love it if he hosted,” Harrelson, 64, added. The actor, known for his deep, distinctive voice and roles in Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby and Driving Miss Daisy, acknowledged that his career has “been a long haul.” Still, he reflected that if he hasn’t had the call up to Studio 8H by now, it probably isn’t coming—though he would take it if it did. Harrelson, who became a member of SNL‘s prestigious Five-Timers Club in 2023, added that he hopes Lorne Michaels takes note.