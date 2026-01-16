Oscar Winner Spills Award Victory ‘Not Good for My Career’
OSCAR BLUES
Actress Melissa Leo spilled that winning an Oscar for her performance in 2011’s The Fighter “has not been very good for me or my career.” The 65-year-old actress told The Guardian that her turn as overbearing mother Alice Eklund-Ward in the David O. Russell film limited the range of parts she was offered. “Winning an Oscar has not been good for me or my career,” she said. “I didn’t dream of it, I never wanted it, and I had a much better career before I won.” The actress added that after The Fighter, for which she won Best Supporting Actress, “all I was offered was older, nasty women. I don’t want to do that anymore.” Leo instead expressed her desire to play royalty, saying, “I’ve been asking for years: ‘Please, may I play the princess? The glorious, kind, benevolent queen?’” She’ll have to wait for that: Leo’s next film is a horror film called Passenger, directed by André Øvredal. It is slated for a release in 2026.