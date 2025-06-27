Cheat Sheet
1

Oscar Winner Still Makes Money From a Movie He Wasn’t in

LUCKY DUCK
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 06.27.25 4:34AM EDT 
Published 06.27.25 3:49AM EDT 
Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Sam Rockwell says he’s still cashing checks for a movie he never actually appeared in. The Oscar winner recently recalled on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had driven to New Jersey more than three decades ago to audition for a one-line part in the 1989 drama Lean on Me, which stars Morgan Freeman and Beverly Todd. The White Lotus star said he landed the gig, but “they never got to my scene, so they had to let me go because they didn’t want to pay me for a week.” He added, “They didn’t fire me, they just sort of let me go because they were like, ‘We can’t pay him a week for one line.’” He said he had driven to New Jersey with fellow actors Kevin Corrigan and Michael Imperioli, known for his role in The Sopranos. Imperioli ended up getting cast in Lean on Me, but “I still get residual checks for that, even though I’m not in it,” Rockwell said. He might have missed out then, but Rockwell more than made up for it, earning an Oscar nearly 30 years later for his supporting role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Read it at Deadline

2
Windows Makes Major Change to Iconic Blue Screen
GOING DARK
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 06.26.25 11:21PM EDT 
The Microsoft Blue Screen of Death.
The Microsoft Blue Screen of Death. CFOTO/CFOTO/Future Publishing via Gett

It’s RIP to the infamous “Blue Screen of Death” that haunts Windows users whenever their computer suddenly fails. Microsoft have announced they are “streamlining the unexpected restart experience” with a new black screen to replace the signature blue one that has been a frustrating sign of computer trouble since the early 1990s. The new black screen message reads, “your device ran into a problem and needs to restart”. Microsoft users will notice the hard launch of the new black screen this summer on Windows 11 24H2 devices, with the company promising the updates will result in an “easier” and “faster” way to recover from restarts. Microsoft users may still have BSOD PTSD after a faulty software update in July last year resulted in people all over the world sharing images of the dreaded blue screen on their social media accounts. The CrowdStrike incident saw flights grounded by airlines and hospitals, retailers and banks all impacted. Microsoft said they are also introducing “quick machine recovery” for PCs that cannot restart successfully. The company said in a blog released on Wednesday, “This change is part of a larger continued effort to reduce disruption in the event of an unexpected restart.”

Read it at Windows Experience Blog

3
Scott Wolf Granted Temporary Custody of Kids in Bitter Divorce Fight
BATTLE LINES
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 7:28PM EDT 
Scott and Kelley Wolf
McBride/Getty Images

A judge has awarded Party of Five star Scott Wolf temporary sole custody of his three kids amid a nasty divorce fight with his estranged wife Kelley. Scott’s request for a temporary restraining order was also granted. Kelley has “engaged in an escalating pattern of behavior that poses a substantial threat of immediate and irreparable harm” to the former couple’s kids, court documents claimed, according to People. The restraining order was issued after Kelley allegedly tried to take the kids—Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11—out of the country. The judge also cited an incident on June 13 in which police handcuffed Kelley, 48, and took her to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. According to law enforcement she had made “concerning” comments to a family member and responding deputies. That episode came just days after Scott, 57, filed to dissolve the couple’s 21-year marriage. While the temporary order remains in effect through July 9, a court hearing on Tuesday will decide whether Kelley may have supervised contact with the children. Scott has been awarded sole and exclusive use of their Park City, Utah home.

Read it at People

4
‘The View’ Host Shares Humiliating Time She Flashed an Oscar Nominee
OOPSIE DAISY
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 7:39PM EDT 
Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Alyssa Farah Griffin—co-host of The View and former strategic communications director and Assistant to the President during the 2020 Donald Trump presidency—admitted that she once accidentally flashed two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law. She recounted the incident on Thursday’s episode of The View: “My mic pack fell down my dress,” she explained. During the next commercial break, Griffin ran backstage to get help with readjusting her microphone. “I flashed up my skirt so she could help me move it, and Jude Law’s just standing there,” she said. “And then in my embarrassment, he just says nothing. I go, ‘I’m sorry, sir!’” She lamented, “Like, I made it worse by calling him ‘sir’! And then I maybe curtsied! It was brutal.” The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar had a good laugh about it. Griffin, however, seem to take the humiliation in stride. She asked the audience: “How many of you have ever experienced an embarrassing personal malfunction?” The audience clapped in response. “Wow, it must be very common,” she noted.

Read it at Page Six

5
‘Blues Clues’ Host Steve Burns Launches New Podcast for Adults
BLUE'S BACK!
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 8:37PM EDT 
Steve Burns speaks onstage during the Steve from "Blue's Clues" panel at 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Steve Burns speaks onstage during the Steve from "Blue's Clues" panel at 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

The man who shaped the childhood of countless millennials is entering the world of adult podcasting. Steve Burns hosted Blue’s Clues, a Nick Jr. show about a relentlessly curious blue dog, from 1996 to 2002. On Wednesday, Burns announced on YouTube that he’s starting a podcast called “Alive.” In the video announcing the launch, Burns said that “It’s basically a societal requirement at this point to have a podcast.” Burns addressed the audience directly and looked deeply into the camera, promising discussions of “death and sex and taxes and everything that makes it so weird and wonderful to be alive.” The announcement was met with nostalgic responses from fans of the animated show. Burns resurfaced in a viral 2021 video in which he spoke to fans on the show’s 25th anniversary. In that clip, Burns previewed his pivot to adult-focused media, saying that, “We started out with clues, and now we have student loans, and jobs, and families.” At Lemonade Media, he’ll join a stacked group of content-creators including Meghan Markle, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny.

Read it at NBC News

6
Former Presidential Aide and Journalist Bill Moyers Dead at 91
JACK-OF-ALL-TRADES
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 5:55PM EDT 
Bill Moyers passed away at 91 following a diverse and prolific government and broadcast career.
Bill Moyers passed away at 91 following a diverse and prolific government and broadcast career. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

Renowned broadcast journalist and presidential aide Bill Moyers has died at 91. Moyers’ son, William Cope Moyers, confirmed that he passed away at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan on Thursday after a “long illness.” Moyers was a jack-of-all-trades, having been a Baptist minister, the deputy director of the Peace Corps, a close aide and White House press secretary to Lyndon B. Johnson, a senior news analyst for The CBS Evening News, and a chief correspondent for CBS Reports. Moyers was aboard Air Force One when Johnson was sworn in as president following former President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and stayed by him until 1966. He then went on to become the publisher of Long Island newspaper Newsday; the paper won two Pulitzers under his guidance. Journalist and author Peter J. Boyer described Moyers as “a rare and powerful voice, a kind of secular evangelist.” Moyers gained critical acclaim for his PBS series Bill Moyers Journal, which The New York Times called “one of the most outstanding series on television.” He later formed the production company Public Affairs Television with his wife, Judith Davidson Moyers. The pair met in college and had three children together.

Read it at The New York Times

7
Reward Offered for Idaho Teens Kidnapped by Warren Jeffs-Led Cult
ON THE RUN
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 5:55PM EDT 
Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15, and Allen Larand Fisher, 13, and Elintra Dee Fischer, 18.
Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15, and Allen Larand Fisher, 13, and Elintra Dee Fischer, 18. Jefferson County Idaho Sheriff's Office

Violence prevention group the Uvalde Foundation for Kids is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of two Idaho teens who disappeared in an apparent cult-related kidnapping. Siblings Rachelle and Allen Fischer, ages 15 and 13, respectively, were abducted from a shop near their home in Idaho on Sunday, two years after their sister, Elintra Dee, 18, vanished under similar circumstances. Their parents, Elizabeth Roundy and Nephi Fischer, were both members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), a polygamist cult led by convicted sex offender Warren Jeffs. However, Roundy left both the cult and her husband in 2020 and had full custody of their children before their disappearances. Roundy told East Idaho News she believes her ex-husband is behind all three abductions and may be following a “revelation” from Jeffs that instructs followers to sacrifice their children so they can be resurrected as “pure” souls. Officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, who issued an Amber Alert on Monday, say they’re unsure whether the children have already left the state, but believe they “willingly left to return to Trenton, Utah, due to religious beliefs.” In addition to the reward, the Uvalde Foundation says it’s conducting a “multi-state effort to locate the teens.”

Read it at East Idaho News

8
NFL Free Agent Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
FUMBLED
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 5:41PM EDT 
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 01: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens watches the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

The NFL suspended one of its longtime stars on Thursday, banning longtime Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 games of the upcoming season. Earlier this year, more than a dozen massage therapists in the Baltimore area accused Tucker of acting inappropriately, including exposing his genitals, in sessions taking place between 2012 and 2016. In February, league investigators visited Baltimore to interview the therapists who had spoken to The Baltimore Banner leading up to their January bombshell report. In May, Tucker was released by the Ravens after a 13-year run with the team that established him as one of the greatest kickers in NFL history. He holds records for both the highest career field goal percentage and the longest field goal conversion in league history. However, Tucker’s prowess on the field seemed to unravel as his fall from grace began off the field began, with the 2024 season being the worst of his career. As a free agent now, Tucker’s odds of ever playing another NFL snap could be slim. Tucker and his wife have vehemently denied the allegations.

Read it at Daily Mail

9
Disgraced Netflix Star Shunned in Stunning Oscars Move
CAN'T SIT WITH US
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 06.26.25 4:25PM EDT 
Karla Sofia Gascon at the "Emilia Pérez" red carpet premiere held during the 62nd New York Film Festival.
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofia Gascón will not be joining the Academy, unlike virtually every other Best Actress nominee before her. The Wrap reported Thursday that Gascón, a trans actress and the star of Netflix’s Best Picture nominee, was not on the list of over 500 people the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited to join its ranks. The move certainly sends a message, as nominees are automatically qualified for membership. In Gascón’s case, in the wake of the slew of racist and offensive posts unearthed from her Twitter/X page pre-fame, that qualification was not met with an invitation. The site notes that recent Oscar nominees Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Lady Gaga, Ruth Negga, and Brie Larson immediately received invites after they were nominated. The only other exception besides Gascón was Roma star Yalitza Aparicio, but her invite was merely delayed, as she was invited to join the Academy the year after her nomination. The controversy around Gascón’s online posts was only exacerbated after she appeared defiant about the backlash in TV interviews. The debacle seemed to tank her chances of winning Best Actress, as she was widely considered to be the frontrunner for her performance in the Spanish-language musical. Mikey Madison took home the award instead, and will join Ariana Grande, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, and more in the Academy this year.

Read it at The Wrap

10
‘Love Island’ Contestant Is Now Accused of Sexual Assault
CHARGED AGAIN
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 4:43PM EDT 
Cashel Barnett from Love Island.
Cashel Barnett from Love Island. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Cashel Barnett, a former contestant in the dating reality TV show Love Island USA, has been accused of sexual assault by his former girlfriend. In March, Barnett’s then-girlfriend says that she had told Barnett, 34, to get a job to help her support their infant daughter. In retaliation, Barnett withheld sex from her for about a month. On April 10, during a heated argument about the couple’s intimacy problems, Barnett reportedly “grabbed her from behind, pushed her head into the couch, causing her to lose consciousness, then raped her ‘violently,’” according to the indictment. Barnett was previously charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and two misdemeanors for an account of physical abuse reported by his ex-girlfriend. She alleged that Barnett “slapped her arms, picked her up by her neck using both hands and slammed her onto a bed,” and throttled her, according to the police report. Barnett was arrested last month and has been held in a Salt Lake City jail since. Now, his ex-girlfriend’s allegation of sexual assault will be added to the laundry list of charges he will face in court. Barnett maintains his innocence.

Read it at NBC News

