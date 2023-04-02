CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Oscar-Winning Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Dies at 71
MAESTRO
Read it at Twitter
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese composer who won both an Oscar and a Grammy for scoring The Last Emperor, has died. He was 71. Sakamoto died Tuesday after a second battle with cancer. Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakamoto obtained a bachelors in music composition and his masters from the Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music. He went on to score several notable films, including The Revenant. “He lived with music until the very end,” his team said in a statement announcing his death, before sharing “one of Sakamoto’s favorite quotes”—“Ars longa, vita brevis,” which translates to “art is long, life is short.”