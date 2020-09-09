Oscars Release Diversity Requirements for Future Best Picture Nominees
REPRESENTATION
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its diversity requirements for future films nominated in the Best Picture category Tuesday. Films will have to reach minimum diversity statistics—measured through the presence of staff who are women, LGBTQ, disabled, or of an underrepresented racial minority—in two of four categories relating to the composition of staff to be considered for the top award: “On-screen representation, themes, and narratives,” which covers the actors who appear in the film itself; “Creative leadership and project team,” which concerns those at the head of the production team and on the crew; “Industry access and opportunities,” which encourages making apprenticeships and internships available to underrepresented minorities; or “Audience development,” which aims at diversifying marketing, publicity, and distribution teams. The regulations will go into effect beginning with the 2024 Oscars.