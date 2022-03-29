CHEAT SHEET
Oscars Ratings Were Second-Lowest in History
The 2022 Oscars saw their ratings shoot up drastically—only to become the second-lowest in Oscars history. The chaotic award show saw 16.66 million viewers, up 58 percent from the 2021 ceremony’s 10.5 million viewers. There was also an impressive gain in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The ratings do not reflect any added viewers the broadcast got after the slap heard around the world, but the result is impressive due to the nature of this year’s production. The Academy received some backlash in how it put together the 2022 show, including the pre-taping of seven award categories to save time, only for the show to run longer than in 2021.