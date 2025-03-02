Oscars Security Nightmare Sparks Rumors of Kamala Harris Appearance
Surprise!
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is widely expected to make an surprise Academy Awards cameo as the ceremony turns up its security detail in preparation. Deadline reported that the losing 2024 presidential candidate will probably be at the event, although there was no indication of whether she would be presenting or not. The trade publication wrote that security around the Dolby Theatre was unusually high, effectively “shutting down” Hollywood. “We live in a new evolving security environment,” a federal official told Deadline on Sunday, right before the Oscars. “The expected attendance of the former vice president is a major factor in the added security,” another law enforcement officer told the publication. Another source for the ceremony told Deadline, however, that the rumors were untrue. But protection for the star-studded event included drones, police pre-screenings for press, and K-9 units on the scene to sniff out trouble. “There are no credible threats,” however, Deadline reported.
