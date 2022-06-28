Glowing, Hydrated Skin Starts With This Non-Toxic Cleanser From OSEA

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There may be people who can get away with using regular soap as a face wash, but I’m not one of them. In fact, my skin needs a different cleanser based on the season or how much makeup I wear on any given day (or if mercury was in retrograde?). Finally, I found a gentle cleanser that works year-round, neither dries my face nor causes a reaction, and is effective at removing makeup. All that, and it smells like heaven.

Made by OSEA—a California-based company creating non-toxic skincare inspired by the ocean, enter the Ocean Cleanser. The pale green gel is infused with calming seaweed and botanicals selected for their unique benefits. It’s made with essential oils including lime and jasmine, which must be why it smells so dreamy.

The creamy formula doesn’t suds much, so it doesn’t strip skin of moisture, yet it still cleans remarkably well. Just a pump or two from the large glass bottle is enough to massage onto your entire face. After makeup is gone and skin is fresh, hydrated, and ready for your next skincare regimen steps. The cleanser is PH balanced and minimizes pores, which means you can skip using toner altogether.

The cleanser is formulated for normal and combination skin types but works wonderfully for sensitive skin, whether it’s leaning oily or dry. If you have very dry, sensitive, or oily skin, OSEA makes cleansers just for you, too: the Cleansing Milk and Cleansing Mud. All of the cleansers have hundreds of five-star reviews. The entire OSEA line is climate neutral, cruelty-free, vegan, and family-owned—which makes OSEA a conscientious shopping choice too. They offer a variety of other skincare products for the body and face. Once you try the cleanser, you’ll want to try more!

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.