Osprey Crash Off Japan Killed 8 U.S. Service Members, Biden Says
The crash of a U.S. military Osprey off the coast of Japan last week killed all eight service members aboard, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday. The remains of several crew members had been found near the island of Yakushima, as was some of the submerged wreckage of the aircraft itself. “Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the loss of eight American service members when their aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan last week during a routine training mission,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday. “Our service members and their families are the backbone of our nation. We owe them everything. Jill and I are praying for the families and friends who lost a loved one in this terrible accident.”