NY Cop Blamed Colleagues for Mean Texts She Sent Herself: DA

A New York police officer has been charged with sending herself bullying messages and falsely blaming the barrage on her colleagues. Emily Hirshowitz of the Ossining Police Department complained to local authorities in May, July, and August 2022 about texts that called her a “reject” and “useless” and worse, the New York Post reports. Prosecutors reportedly had traced the phone numbers behind the messages to Hirshowitz, 36, and believe she also had an accomplice. “There’s a lot of mystery and confusion surrounding the allegations in this case and we’ll evaluate as we learn more,” her lawyer, Paul DerOhannesian, told the Post.