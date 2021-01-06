Ossoff Now Leads Perdue by 16,370 Votes With 98% In: Georgia Count
INCHING CLOSER
Raphael Warnock made history in Georgia overnight by defeating Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in one of the state’s two run-off elections—but the other, now-decisive battle between Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) and Jon Ossoff remains too close to call. According to the latest Associated Press figures, the Democrat is leading Perdue by 16,370 votes with 98 percent of estimated votes reported. If Democrats win both races, the party would hold the 50 seats in the Senate needed for effective control of the chamber. However, the margin between Perdue and Ossoff is currently 0.4 percent—a gap tight enough to entitle Perdue to request a machine recount if it remains unchanged. According to The New York Times, the remaining uncounted vote in the state largely lies in Democratic-leaning counties in the Atlanta area, as well as overseas and military ballots.