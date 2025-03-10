Face Masks

The Ostrichpillow Eye Mask Was My Missing Link for Better Naps

NAP TIME

I sucked at napping until I tried Ostrichpillow’s blackout sleep mask, which is designed to keep you in total darkness—even with your eyes wide open.

MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp
MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp 

Freelance Contributor

Ostrichpillow Sleep Eye Mask Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Ostrichpillow.
MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp

MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp

Freelance Contributor

knappmaryfrances@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
RoyalistTrump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
PoliticsNew MAGA FBI Chief Unveils Bonkers Paranoid Demands
Liam Archacki
PoliticsVance Protester Roasts His Account He Was Followed by Mob: ‘No One Was Chasing Him’
Sean Craig
MediaTrump Gets Shock Fox Pushback Over Tariff-Induced Pain: ‘Market Has Been Going Down’
Maurício Alencar
PoliticsUsha Vance Seems to Have Been Trolled a Lot on First Solo Foreign Trip
Nell Scovell