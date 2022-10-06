Inmate Who Attempted to Kill Jeffrey Dahmer Says He Has No Regrets
‘I’D DO IT AGAIN’
The man who unsuccessfully attempted to kill Jeffrey Dahmer in prison told the Daily Mail that he would “do it again,” standing by the attack nearly three decades later. Osvaldo Durruthy was in prison on a drug conviction in 1992 when he heard that the notorious serial killer had begun his own sentence at a facility 40 miles away. “I’ve done a lot of bad things in my life that wouldn’t make my family too proud,” said Durruthy, now 65. “I thought that if I killed him, I could make up for some of the bad things I had done.” Durruthy faked symptoms of mental illness for months before a doctor diagnosed him with schizophrenia and ordered him transferred to Dahmer’s facility in 1994. Crafting a shank from razor blades and a toothbrush, Durruthy attacked Dahmer during a Sunday church service—but the weapon broke and the two were pulled apart before any damage was done. Months later, inmate Christopher Scarver would succeed in beating Dahmer to death. Durruthy received an additional five years in prison over the assault. “I don’t have an ounce of regret…” said Durruhy, who was paroled in 2016. “And I’m glad someone else got him.”