CHEAT SHEET
CANDLE, SET, MATCH
Otherland’s Matchpoint Candle Brings the U.S. Open Into Your Living Room, Even Just by Scent
The finals of the U.S. Open are approaching, and if you have a tennis addiction or know someone who does, Otherland’s newest candle may be the perfect thing. The Matchpoint Candle, part of the brand’s Beach Club Collection, is all about the bright scents of tennis, literally. The description of the candle is “tennis ball, cut grass, and cucumber.” It’s a summer candle unlike any other summer candle that I’ve had in my home and I’m so glad to have found it. I have a candle obsession, but I’m very particular with my scents. I don’t love overly-fruity scents—and forget about coconut (that’s a long story that I’ll tell you some other time). The problem with those two very common scents is that they define the majority of summery candles on the market. Except for Matchpoint. The retro and quirky design of the candle holder is just minimal enough to feel at home in any decor style. The coconut and soy wax blend gives you 55 hours of burn time, enough to watch through the Semis and Finals. You may not be able to sit in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium, but you may be able to make your home smell like it. | Shop at Otherland >
