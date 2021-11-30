CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Former UCF Football Star Allegedly Shot, Killed by His Own Father

    HEARTBREAKING

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    A former football star at the University of Central Florida was allegedly shot dead by his father late Monday night, reports NBC Miami. Otis Anderson Jr., who briefly played for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL, was shot by his father, Otis Sr., who also shot Anderson’s mother, Denise, according to police. WTLV-TV reports that Otis Sr. is in custody and faces two counts of second-degree murder. Anderson Jr., a 23-year-old who scored 26 touchdowns during his tenure at the University of Central Florida, died on Monday evening after being rushed to a Jacksonville hospital.

    Read it at NBC Miami