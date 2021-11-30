Former UCF Football Star Allegedly Shot, Killed by His Own Father

Read it at NBC Miami
A former football star at the University of Central Florida was allegedly shot dead by his father late Monday night, reports NBC Miami. Otis Anderson Jr., who briefly played for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL, was shot by his father, Otis Sr., who also shot Anderson’s mother, Denise, according to police. WTLV-TV reports that Otis Sr. is in custody and faces two counts of second-degree murder. Anderson Jr., a 23-year-old who scored 26 touchdowns during his tenure at the University of Central Florida, died on Monday evening after being rushed to a Jacksonville hospital.