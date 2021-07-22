Man Busted for Bestiality at Ottawa Pony Stall Claimed ‘It’s Not What It Looks Like’

Read it at Ottawa Citizen
When police in Ottawa came across a man in a pony stall with his pants down, standing next to a miniature pony, he blurted out, “It’s not what it looks like.” But it was exactly as it seemed. Ryan Dodd, a former member of the Canadian Armed Forces, was found guilty last week of attempted bestiality and breaking into the barn. When police arrested him on Jan. 5, 2019, Dodd explained that he had alcohol and coke in his system when he broke into the barn. His lawyers argued in his trial that he had only broken into the barn to masturbate, but body oil and ropes found at the scene suggested otherwise. Dodd will undergo a sexual behavior assessment while he awaits sentencing. He plans to appeal.