Our Best Hope? For Trump to Quarantine Himself.

As Donald Trump held that press conference telling Americans fearful about the coronavirus to take two aspirin and call him in the morning, a senior whistleblower in his administration told Congress that federal health employees without training or equipment were interacting with quarantined Americans and quite possibly spreading the disease.

With his utter failure to rise to the biggest domestic crisis of his administration—not counting ones of his own making like children dying at the border—who could in good conscience vote to give him a second term? He’s shown he’s so burdened by personal insecurities and concern for himself that he has no bandwidth left to deal with the harm that could befall us, including death by epidemic.

Our best hope is for Trump to quarantine himself.