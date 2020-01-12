Anthropologie’s Winter Tag Sale Brings an Extra Discounts on Apparel and Furniture
Anthropologie is sending off the first full week of January with a bang. Right now, the Winter Tag Sale is giving you an extra 50% off sale items, with an extra 25% off sale furniture. This Winter Tag Sale is chock full of clothing, accessories, and home goods that you’re going to want to add to your collection. With an extra 50% off (though it is final sale), you can restock what you paired down last year. There are 16 pages of items, but we pulled out a handful for you to focus on.
The Laine Over-The-Knee Boots feature a suede and elastic upper, a leather insole, and an easy-to-wear 1.25” heel. These are the boots that will go with basically every outfit, from skirts and dresses to jeans.
Laine Over-The-Knee Boots
If you need an interesting piece of outerwear, go for the Elsa Plaid Coat. Made from a wool and acrylic blend, this slightly oversized coat can easily fit a chunky sweater underneath it without feeling like you’re overstuffed.
Elsa Plaid Coat
Add a comfortable but stylish chair to your living room in the form of the Linen Haverhill chair. The birch frame is outfitted with linen-covered cushions and is inspired by classic Danish Modern designs.
Linen Haverhill Chair
