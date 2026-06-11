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Calling all home chefs: viral cookware brand Our Place just dropped its new limited-edition colorway for summer 2026—and it’s perfectly summer-coded. The Selena Gomez-loved pots and pans are now available in Vanilla Bean, a stylish cream-toned shade with a hint of black speckle. Unlike other colorway drops, the subtle speckled texture means each piece is one of a kind—no two items are exactly the same.

But as with all of Our Place’s aesthetic-forward cookware pieces, this drop is finished with elegant champagne-gold hardware. These pots and pans are meant to be used for cooking and baking... and to be left on display in your kitchen for house guests to admire.

Our Place’s bestsellers are available in the new colorway, including its signature Always Pan. The popular 10-in-one pan allows you to sauté, strain, fry, boil (thanks to the deep sides), bake, roast, braise, sear, steam, strain, and, of course, serve.

Our Place Always Pan 10-in-1 Non-Toxic Non-Stick Pan The coveted multi-use pan is also non-stick thanks to the brand’s PFAS-free Thermakind coating and comes with a spatula and steamer basket. Shop At Our Place $ 135

I’m a fan of the Our Place Always Pan (in both the regular and mini sizes), using it for everything from cooking pasta, chicken, and veggies to simply reheating leftovers. The rumors are true: it really is a game-changer. The cookware staple not only looks great in my kitchen, tying together my neutral aesthetic, but it also performs well for quick recipes and, perhaps most importantly, is easy to clean thanks to the non-stick (and non-toxic) coating.

The Cookware Duo is also available in the limited-edition hue. The two-piece set includes the Always Pan 2.0 and the Perfect Pot, along with the Mini Cookware Duo set for those looking to go smaller.

For those in the market for a whole new kitchen collection, look no further than the Cookware Set, which comes with the Always Pan, Mini Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and Mini Perfect Pot with lids, two spatulas, two spoons, and a steamer basket.

Our Place 13-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set This collection is by far the best value ($518) and guarantees a cohesive kitchen vibe, too. Shop At Our Place $ 360

The collection is available now while supplies last.

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