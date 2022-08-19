This Knife Set from Our Place Is the Perfect Kickstart to Your Kitchen Cutlery

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Any functional kitchen needs a few basic tools that serve as the core pieces for making nearly every dish you cook. For someone building up their kitchen for the very first time, one of the most important of those tools is a few quality knives. Knives are used in nearly every single meal you’ll make in the kitchen, so making sure you have a few good ones will pay off massively as time goes on. Our Place’s Knife Trio is the perfect three to kick off your entire kitchen.

Complete with the Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife, the set has the three most essential knives for the food you will be cooking and cutting the most. For the most detailed and exact cuts, the paring knife. For bread and other softer foods, the serrated knife. Finally, for literally everything else you will ever need to cut in the kitchen, the Everyday Chef’s Knife. You can get the trio in eight different colors to match your personal tastes or your cookware. For those who are looking for just a bit extra, you can get the Fully Prepped Bundle to get the Knife Trio as well as the Walnut Cutting Board.

Knife Trio Buy at Our Place $ 145

Fully Prepped Bundle Buy at Our Place $ 230

