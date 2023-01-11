Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Many brands are nodding to the Lunar New Year this year, and our favorite cookware brand, Our Place, is no exception. Hot off the heels of a collaboration with Selena Gomez, the latest Lunar New Year launch on our radar is from the on-trend kitchenware brand, Our Place. Though known for their industry-disrupting, multi-functional pots and pans, the latest release also includes beautiful rabbit-themed tableware designed by artist and illustrator Vanilla Chi.

The limited-edition Always Pan and Perfect Pot (the brand’s two hero products) are a deep lacquer red called Firecracker. The duo can do “everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming” and are made with nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating; they go from stovetop to table seamlessly. The design incorporates useful features like pour spouts and locking lids, and includes accessories like wooden spatulas and a stainless steel steamer basket. Both pieces can be purchased together at a discounted price.

Home Cook Duo (with both the Perfect Pot and Always Pan) This set was designed to replace most of the pans in your kitchen, with the ability to do almost anything with just the two; the pot doubles as a Dutch oven. The brand also offers remarkable accessories including a tangine and egg poacher that work with these two pieces. Buy At Our Place $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I really can’t get enough of the mesmerizing artist’s design of the rabbit rice bowl set, which is hand-glazed and includes chopsticks with stoneware rests. I'll be eating everything in these bowls for years to come!

Year of the Rabbit Rice Bowl Set There's a sweet bunny design at the bottom of the bowls; each limited-edition set includes four bowls, four matching bamboo chopsticks, and four stoneware chopstick rests. Buy At Our Place $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

