Our Place’s New Splendor Blender Packs Power and Performance

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Our Place has been delivering the goods lately. The social media-famous cookware brand, known for its viral, multipurpose Perfect Pot and Always Pan, has been slowly introducing signature takes on everyday appliances, and the results are anything but conventional. As if we could obsess over the brand more, newly launched appliances like the Dream Cooker and the Wonder Oven have only reaffirmed why we fangirl over these colorful culinary staples.

For those looking to get the perfect blend on those fruit smoothies, savory soups, creamy salad dressings, and frozen cocktails, you won’t want to miss Our Place’s newest must-have appliance: the Splendor Blender.

I’ll be honest: when I first heard about this new launch, I wasn’t so sure it would be a hit. After all, who doesn’t have a decades-old blender tucked away in the back of their cabinets that goes neglected or unneeded for long stretches of time? But the Splendor Blender’s performance, efficiency, power, and ease of use have changed my mind about this appliance, and I suspect I’m not the only one.

It Packs Serious Power

What sets this appliance apart from other personal blenders? For one, most conventional blenders come with an average of 500 to 700 watts of power, which suffices to get the job done, but not always in the smoothest fashion, in both blends and performance. The lightweight Splendor Blender, on the other hand, is powered by a 1,000-watt motor that packs an impressive punch, especially for its size. For comparison purposes, one of the best blenders you’ll ever find is probably the costly and mega-sized Vitamix with just over 1,300 watts of power, and that will typically run you close to $500. So you’re definitely saving a pretty penny for the Splendor Blender’s power and speed.

For those who need a transportable, blend-and-go option, comparable to something like the Magic Bullet or the Beast, this is your appliance. The Spendor Blendor, which features a blending base, a 750 mL vessel, and a flip-top drinking lid, is comparable to a Nutribullet at its very base level. for context, I say base level because if you want a more traditional blender set-up with something like a pitcher, you’ll have to purchase the Splendor Blender Accessories, $65, which features a pitcher and a 450 ml sauce vessel and lid.

Simple and Intuitive to Use

I’m notorious for not reading user manuals, but I hardly needed to when it came time to use the Splendor Blender. Take, for instance, locking the blender into place. Once you’ve connected the removable blades to the vessel of your choice, all you have to do is twist the piece to lock it in and turn it on, and the rest is smooth sailing. A blinking light that turns solid will indicate when you’ve locked your blender into place, and after that, it's time to hit the button for a super-smooth purée.

With the Splendor Blender, you get two buttons that make blending your ingredients an intuitive task. There is one button that blends for 45 seconds, which is more than enough to get the job done—no matter what ingredients you toss into the mix. Whether I was blending up a smoothie with chunky frozen fruit or a roasted veggie soup with bulky produce, those six razor-sharp blades had my blends silky smooth and finished well within the 45-second window.

Our Place Splendor Blender Bells and whistles are not my favorite thing in the kitchen. In fact, one of my favorite features of Our Place’s other appliance, the Dream Cooker, is that it is a parsed-down update to the classic Instant Pot, which includes too many unused settings and features. Too many options and choices create confusion and frustration in the kitchen, which is why I sincerely appreciate the simplicity and straightforwardness of the Splendor Blender. Buy At Our Place $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lightweight and Yet Durable

Transporting a regular blender around the kitchen is not for the faint of heart. What’s great about the Splendor Blender is that it’s a lightweight appliance that can withstand heavy everyday use without fuss or hiccups. Almost every day for a few weeks, I put this piece to the test, blending all sorts of provisions and goods, and each time, I was impressed with how well each piece, from the blades to the plastic pitcher and containers— which are made without harmful chemicals—held up.

Even when I clumsily dropped a drinking vessel one morning on my way out the door, the container was left completely unscathed, without cracking or spilling my green drink. The same cannot be said for the glass pitcher I used with my last blender—R.I.P.

Easy to Clean

Cleaning blender accessories can be a frustrating task. With other blenders, I’ve had to scrub every single morsel that gets trapped beneath the blades or tucked into somehow impossible-to-reach corners, and even then, I always missed a spot that ends up drying onto the appliance. The Nutribullet-like setup of the Splendor Blender makes cleaning the removable base and the plastic containers an absolute breeze. None of the features are too bulky or cumbersome to clean, and just a bit of soap and water with a sponge had this piece spick and span after each use.

Though I’ll never say I look forward to doing the dishes, these blenders’ easy-to-scrub pieces made the task much less daunting, and there’s nothing to complain about.

Is it worth the price?

So, is the Splendor Blender the appliance your kitchen is missing? That depends, of course, on your needs and expectations. If you want an everyday, easy-to-use blender that can tackle your tried-and-true soups, sauces, smoothies, and shakes, the Splendor Blender is a solid and reliable contender. It’s a great upgrade for any outdated blender taking up space in your kitchen, and it’s also a great gift for anyone starting a new chapter who needs kitchen necessities.

Though you could buy comparable models for a bit cheaper, especially considering you have to buy the Splendor Blender Accessories for an extra $65, the performance, intuitive features, power, and ease of use of this newly launched appliance have made it a go-to staple in my kitchen—and I suspect many other kitchens to come in the future.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: