Our Place’s Summer Sale Is Seasoned With Savings

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you are looking for versatile cookware that also comes in tons of stylish colors and designs, look no further than Our Place. With tons of great products including the near-universally loved Always Pan, you can find exactly what you are looking for all in one place (Our Place).

If you have always eyed a few of their products or want to kick your cookware game up a notch, Our Place is currently having a Summer Sale on some of its most popular items. Save 20% or more on the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Everyday Chef’s Knife and Main Plates. The savings are even bigger for Our Place Bundles like the Home Cook Duo, Party for 4 and Big Night In, where you can save $50 or more on each set. The sale begins July 12 and is set to last until July 19, so even if you’re too busy with Amazon Prime Day at the start of the sale, you’ll still have plenty of time to buy all the best items from Our Place.

Our Place Always Pan Buy at Our Place $ 116

Our Place Big Night In Buy at Our Place $ 310

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.