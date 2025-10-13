Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Some brand crossovers take us by surprise, and the newly launched Our Place x Crocs collaboration is no exception. The unexpected culinary release brings together the worlds of cookware and footwear in a joy-inspiring butter yellow.
The limited-edition collection embraces this year’s trendiest color in sure-to-sell-out cookware, including the bestselling Wonder Oven and Crocs charms-adorned hot grips (honestly, my favorite stand-out from the sunny collection).
The social media-famous culinary brand teamed up with American chef and food writer Molly Baz and Crocs to create the vibrant release.
“This collab with Our Place and Crocs was really a love letter to the butter-colored kitchen I once had, a place where the butter yellow cookware would have felt right at home,” Baz says in a press release for the collection.
“The butter-colored pots and pans will bring a warmth into your kitchen that makes you want to cook and cook and cook. And if that’s not enough to get you into the kitchen, a cute pair of customizable butter-colored Crocs to keep you comfy on your feet almost certainly will.”
If you’re looking to give your cookware a refresh ahead of the holiday season, you’ll want to shop this gorgeous collection, ranging from $55 to $400, before it flies off the shelves.