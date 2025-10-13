Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Some brand crossovers take us by surprise, and the newly launched Our Place x Crocs collaboration is no exception. The unexpected culinary release brings together the worlds of cookware and footwear in a joy-inspiring butter yellow.

The limited-edition collection embraces this year’s trendiest color in sure-to-sell-out cookware, including the bestselling Wonder Oven and Crocs charms-adorned hot grips (honestly, my favorite stand-out from the sunny collection).

The social media-famous culinary brand teamed up with American chef and food writer Molly Baz and Crocs to create the vibrant release.

Our Place x Crocs Collection Though butter yellow is indeed this year’s it color, it turns out the hue is also quite personal to Baz. Shop At Our Place

“This collab with Our Place and Crocs was really a love letter to the butter-colored kitchen I once had, a place where the butter yellow cookware would have felt right at home,” Baz says in a press release for the collection.

“The butter-colored pots and pans will bring a warmth into your kitchen that makes you want to cook and cook and cook. And if that’s not enough to get you into the kitchen, a cute pair of customizable butter-colored Crocs to keep you comfy on your feet almost certainly will.”

If you’re looking to give your cookware a refresh ahead of the holiday season, you’ll want to shop this gorgeous collection, ranging from $55 to $400, before it flies off the shelves.

