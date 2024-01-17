Our Place and Fly By Jing’s Lunar New Year Collab Packs a Spicy Punch

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Come February 10, the Year of The Dragon will commence, and in honor of the coming Lunar New Year, some stellar collaborations and collections are already heating up to honor the worldwide Asian festival—including one from two of our favorite culinary brands. Our Place and Fly By Jing—both female-founded, Asian-owned brands—recently announced a wok and sauce set in honor of the Lunar New Year, and we can’t wait to get our hands on one of the limited-edition collections.

The collection has two options: a Hot Wok Set and a Saucy Hot Wok Set, which includes three Fly By Jing sauces. The sets come with a hot wok, glass lid, spatula, handwoven steamer, cooking chopsticks, and steam liners—everything you need to keep the flavorful, traditional meals alive during the Year of the Dragon. The pre-seasoned carbon steel hot wok can take some major heat—up to 600°F without the lid—and, unlike other woks, is super easy to clean.

Hot Wok Set Buy At Our Place $ 135

And while you can enjoy the collection without the Year of The Dragon Triple Threat sauces, you will be missing out if you skimp on the sauce. The sauce trio includes a spicy, crispy Sichuan Chili Crisp, a sweet, tangy Zhong Sauce, and a savory, texture-filled Chengdu Crunch—flavors that add a little zest and zing to any homemade dish.

Whether you want to whip up some weeknight steamed dumplings or are prepping now for your savory and sumptuous Lunar New Year feasts, you won’t want to miss this limited-edition collaboration.

