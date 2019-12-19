With $50,000 How Would You Change the World of Bartending?

If you had $50,000 how would you change the world of bartending?

The Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, Half Full and Altos Tequila are looking for a project that will revolutionize the lives of bartenders and improve social responsibility, staff welfare and/or sustainability in the hospitality industry.

SUSTAINABLE BARTENDING COMPETITION

Starting February 10, 2020, you can enter your idea in our Sustainable Bartending Competition Sponsored by Altos Tequila. One bartender (or team of bartenders) will be selected from the United States by Half Full and will advance to the finals in Mexico later in the year. A global judging committee of drinks and business experts will then choose one grand prize winner who whose idea will be greenlighted and funded.

Just don’t delay, the entry period ends on March 31st.

QUICK FACTS

Submission Dates:

February 10th to March 31st

Submission Requirements:

Design and enact a project to improve bartender welfare, social engagement, resources and waste, and/or the environment. Dream up and put your project idea down in a written summary, including details on implementation and practicalities (up to 500 words). You can include photos or sketches on a presentation to illustrate different aspects of the project or a video in which you explain its background and ideas (up to three minutes). Images and video are not mandatory, but encouraged!

ABOUT THE GLOBAL FINALS

One finalist from the U.S. will be invited to the Global Finals event in Guadalajara, Mexico in the spring of 2020. All global finalists will get expert advice on their projects from business leaders and senior Altos officials. Finalists will have unique global networking opportunities and will enjoy Mexican culture, hospitality, and Altos-style conviviality moments! After final project submissions, the global judging panel will award one finalist $50,000 USD to implement the winning project.

LAST YEAR'S WINNER

The Mind The Bar project, presented by Canadian bartenders, Alex Black and Makenzie Chilton, was the most applauded initiative. It was chosen by a strict and select team of jurors made up of the likes of Kirén Miret, Executive Producer of Mexico’s Shark Tank; Valerie Kramis, Social Entrepreneurship Expert and Co-founder of Design Studio Agenda 28; Dre Masso, International Spirits guru and Co-founder of Altos Tequila; and Christophe Prat, Marketing Specialist and Vice President of House of Tequila.

This “Canadian dynamic duo” was the happy recipient of the $50,000 USD grant that helped develop their amazing MTB project, a mental health initiative providing information and support to the hospitality and bartending community in Vancouver.

ABOUT THE TAHONA SOCIETY

A collective of spirit makers and bartenders. The Tahona Society was formed in 2010 to promote quality, authentic tequila, to help bartenders learn and educate customers and to share Altos' commitment to sustainability.

So, how will you change the world?