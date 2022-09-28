ŌURA Ring Just Dropped Its Most Luxe Health Wearable Yet

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Originally designed as a sleep tracker, over the years, ŌURA Ring has evolved its innovative design to monitor a broader scope of health and wellness to include dedicated fitness features like workout heart rate monitoring, overnight blood oxygen sensing, period prediction functionality, and so much more. The Gen3 Horizon Ring is already available in a slew of aesthetically-pleasing finishes and shades, including silver, gold, stealth, and black, but today ŌURA launched its most luxe finish yet: rose gold. The new style was launched in response to both increased market demand and countless ŌURA customer requests.

If you’re unfamiliar with the ŌURA rings’ technology allow me to further explain. Unlike other wrist wearables like the FitBit and Apple Watch, the ŌURA Ring is worn on your finger, which not only is more sleek and discreet, but it also tends to fit better, which yields more accurate readings. “The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other place on the body. The ring takes bio measurements directly from the arteries in the finger whereas smartwatches (or wrist wearables) sit on the top of the wrist, farther away from the arteries that are on the bottom of the wrist,” Karina Kogan, Chief Marketing Officer at ŌURA tells The Daily Beast. “The ŌURA Ring is the only research-validated wearable on the market that directly measures the arteries in your fingers (just like doctors do).”

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon in Rose Gold The rose gold ŌURA Ring is a part of the brand’s Heritage collection, which features an elegant flat top design, it’s designed with titanium to ensure a super lightweight and comfortable feel. But despite its weightless look and feel, the ring boasts an impressive week-long battery life and is engineered with a small dimple on the inside of the ring to help the wearer properly position the ring for more accurate biometric readings. Buy at Oura $ 300 Free Shipping

Aside from the new rose gold drop, ŌURA also has a number of new inclusivity-focussed features to get excited about. In their effort to support women’s health and reproductive freedom, ŌURA recently introduced period prediction functionality in partnership with Natural Cycles. “Women’s health [is] a traditionally underserved market in the wearable technology space, [and] earlier this year, ŌURA released its Period Prediction feature and partnered with Natural Cycles, the first FDA-cleared birth control app. The partnership is powerful in that when using the two products together, Oura wearers can get their temperature data from their Oura Ring as opposed to manually using an oral thermometer,” Kogan says. Plus, the brand recently rolled out the Personalized Activity Goals and Calorie-Opt Out, two features that allow users to choose between steps or calories for their goal type and hide calorie counts.

Whether you’re looking for increased accuracy from your wellness wearable or simply cannot stand the bulky look and feel of a traditional fitness tracker or smartwatch, the ŌURA Ring is the perfect alternative.

