The Celebrity and Editor-Approved ŌURA Ring Is $100 Off Right Now
Originally designed as a sleep tracker, ŌURA Ring has evolved its innovative design over the years to monitor a broader scope of health and wellness arenas to include dedicated fitness features like heart rate monitoring, along with overnight blood oxygen sensing, stress detection, period prediction functionality, and so much more. Right now, the brand is offering up to $100 off its rings in select colors for its early Black Friday sale. From now through Nov. 27, score $30 off black + silver, $50 off stealth and the new brushed titanium, $70 off gold, and $100 off rose gold.
If you’re unfamiliar with the ŌURA rings’ technology, allow me to explain further. Unlike other wrist wearables like the Fitbit and Apple Watch, the ŌURA Ring is worn on your finger, offering a more sleek and discreet profile, and rings also tend to fit better, yielding more accurate readings. The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other place on the body; it’s the only “research-validated wearable on the market that directly measures the arteries in your fingers (just like doctors do),” Karina Kogan, Chief Marketing Officer at ŌURA tells The Daily Beast. If you’ve been looking to ditch your wrist tracker for something more stylish, ŌURA’s Cyber sale has you covered.