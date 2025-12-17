Ousted Andrew Goes Horse Riding as Royals Celebrate Christmas Without Him

Ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor went on a lonely horseback ride in the rain while his daughters enjoyed a Christmas lunch with the Royal Family.

The disgraced former royal, whose titles were revoked due to his friendship with convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, sauntered around Windsor Park in the pouring rain on Tuesday morning, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, his daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, enjoyed the company of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace. King Charles hosted the sisters for a traditional pre-Christmas lunch party before his annual holiday retreat at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Eugenie, 35, sported candy-cane earrings at the festive gathering, where she and Beatrice joined other members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew The Duke of York, is seen on December 13, 2025 horseback riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, U.K. AP

Following damning revelations of Mountbatten-Windsor’s continued ties to infamous sex trafficker Epstein, the former prince was stripped of his titles by King Charles and evicted from the Royal Lodge. His former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, was also stripped of her title.

Their daughters, the Princesses, maintained their titles.

The former Duke of York—and numerous other titles—will reportedly occupy a temporary “shoebox” of a residence on the royal Sandringham property once he vacates the Royal Lodge next year. Though, given the lavishness of the Royal lifestyle, it’s likely “shoebox” might not be the most apt description.

In February 2022, Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, settled a sexual assault lawsuit for an undisclosed amount with the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre later took her own life in April 2025.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attend a Christmas lunch with the Royal Family on Tuesday. Max Mumby/Indigo/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a Christmas Lunch for members of the Royal Family, hosted by King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace on December 16, 2025 in London, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Metropolitan police had been investigating allegations that the former prince had asked his publicly funded protection detail to spy on Giuffre in 2011. However, U.K. police said that they would not move to prosecute Mountbatten-Windsor.

“This assessment has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct,” Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott said.

“In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action.”

Giuffre’s siblings released a statement on her behalf after the former prince was stripped of his titles in October.

“Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage,” her siblings said. “Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her.”