Ousted CBS Star Hit With New Bombshell Epstein Allegations

Celebrity doctor Peter Attia faces deepening scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein as allegations from the latest Justice Department release continue to mount.

Attia, a wellness and longevity medicine expert, has already resigned from his role as a contributor at CBS News less than a month after he was appointed by MAGA-coded network chief Bari Weiss, after his name was found to appear more than 1,700 times in email correspondence contained in the latest tranche of Epstein files.

Those messages reveal how Attia, who describes MAGA FDA Commissioner Marty Makary as his “close personal friend,” allegedly sought the Epstein’s guidance and help in building his medical practice in New York almost a decade after the predator’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor, according to a new report from Politico.

Epstein allegedly advised Attia on building his medical practice. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

The outlet writes that in April 2017, Attia, who was hunting at the time for a head of patient experience at his new clinic, appears to have met with Epstein and a foreign model at the disgraced financier’s mansion on the Upper East Side.

“Great to meet you today. Here is a link to the job description,” Attia wrote to her in a message after that meeting. “I’d love to talk about it with you, if you’re still interested.”

Trump approved release of the files amid massive scrutiny of his own relationship with the disgraced financier. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

The model’s lawyers told Politico she was a victim of abuse by Epstein, who apparently told Attia: “I think she will be loyal.”

Politico describes the meeting as “one of several examples of Attia turning to Epstein as he set up his then-fledgling medical practice.” Other emails apparently show Attia asking the pedophile for patient referrals, and providing him with health advice in return.

In one email, Attia, who has made a living promoting longevity research and treatments, reportedly told Epstein in 2016 he wanted to add “five years or more to your life… even if the only reason to do so is to have more sex.” Days later, he added: “Have you decided if you’re interested in living longer (solely for the ladies, of course)?”

Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial in 2019 on charges related to possibly the most notorious sex trafficking conspiracy in modern history. The Daily Beast has contacted Attia’s representatives for comment on this story.

Attia’s spokesperson, David Vermillion, told Politico that the physician’s relationship with Epstein “did not result in a referred patient, an investment, or any support in building his practice,” adding that the model featured in the exchanges was not ultimately given a position at Attia’s practice.

The spokesperson described the outlet’s reporting on Attia as “a malicious narrative” that “continues to rest of mischaracterizations” so as to “attack his integrity.”

In further comments to the Beast, Vermillion said: “The lazy pattern continues of insinuation and stitching together disparate and unremarkable facts—this time a job interview, informal wellness advice, a commercial sublease—to manufacture a misleading and malicious narrative. Dr. Attia was neither aware of, nor did he ever witness or participate in, any misconduct. Nothing proves otherwise.”

Attia himself said in a statement last month that “I was not involved in any criminal activity,” and that his “interactions with Epstein had nothing to do with his sexual abuse or exploitation of anyone.”