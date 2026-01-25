World

Ousted Chinese General Accused of Leaking Nuclear Secrets to U.S.

IN ENEMY TERRITORY

The downfall of China’s top general came as President Xi Jinping purges military leadership.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 5: General Zhang Youxia, the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission attends the opening session of the National Peoples Congress, or NPC, at the Great Hall of the People on March 5, 2025 in Beijing, China. China's annual political gathering known as the Two Sessions will convene leaders and lawmakers to set the government's agenda for domestic economic and social development for the year. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Getty Images

China’s top general was fired by President Xi Jinping following bombshell accusations of leaking top secrets to one of the Asian superpower’s biggest rivals, according to a report.

Gen. Zhang Youxia, 75, was ousted from his high-ranking role as vice chairman of the decision-making body Central Military Commission and placed under investigation as Xi purges the leadership of the People’s Liberation Army. Zhang was once seen as Xi’s most trusted military ally, ranking second only to the president in the chain of command.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection CCDI on Jan. 12, 2026. (Photo by Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Chinese President Xi Jinping has been purging military leadership. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

The Chinese Defense Ministry announced Saturday that Zhang is “suspected of serious violations of discipline and law,” but did not disclose further details.

A Wall Street Journal report revealed that Zhang was accused of leaking information about China’s nuclear weapons program to the U.S. and accepting bribes, citing people familiar with a high-level briefing on Saturday morning.

Sources told the outlet that the most shocking allegation disclosed in the closed-door briefing, attended by high-ranking military officials, was that Zhang spilled core technical data on China’s nuclear weapons to the U.S.

The security breach was discovered during a probe into Gu Jun, the former general manager of the state-owned China National Nuclear Corp. that oversees the country’s civilian and military nuclear programs, according to the Journal. No further details on the leak were disclosed during the briefing, sources told the outlet.

China's Vice Chairman of the Central Military comission Zhang Youxia salutes as he attends the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing on October 30, 2023. Beijing says representatives of 90 countries are taking part in this week's Xiangshan Forum, a gathering of military and diplomatic officials billed as its answer to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) / "The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Pedro PARDO has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [correcting name to Zhang Youxia] instead of [Zhang Youxian]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require." (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
General Zhang Youxia was once seen as a trusted ally of Xi. PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

Zhang was also accused of undermining party unity, abusing his authority within the Central Military Commission, and accepting large sums of money in exchange for promotions in the procurement system for military hardware.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast on Sunday. In a statement to the Journal, spokesperson Liu Pengyu said the investigation into Zhang proves the party’s commitment to “a full-coverage, zero-tolerance approach to combating corruption.”

“This move is unprecedented in the history of the Chinese military and represents the total annihilation of the high command,” Christopher Johnson, a former CIA analyst and president of consulting firm China Strategies Group, told The New York Times. “The purging of even a childhood friend in Zhang Youxia shows there now are no limits to Xi’s anti-graft zeal.”

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now