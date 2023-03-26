Ousted Florida Principal Invited to Italy to See ‘Pornographic’ David Statue Herself
The Florence museum that houses Michelangelo’s David statue has invited students and parents of a Florida charter school to visit after some uptight parents had a meltdown over sixth grade children seeing the “pornographic” artwork. Florence Mayor Dario Nardella also invited Tallahassee Classical School’s former principal Hope Carrasquilla, who was forced to resign over the matter, so he can personally honor her. Carrasquilla said she was “very honored” by the invitation. “I am totally, like, wow,” she told the Associated Press. “I’ve been to Florence before and have seen the ‘David’ up close and in person, but I would love to go and be a guest of the mayor.” After removing Carrasquilla, school board president Barney Bishop doubled down in an interview with Slate, justifying the parents’ concern at “being taught a controversial topic and picture.” “To think that ‘David’ could be pornographic means truly not understanding the contents of the Bible, not understanding Western culture and not understanding Renaissance art,” Galleria dell’Accademia director Cecilie Hollberg told the AP.