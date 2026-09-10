Ousted Fox Star Breaks Her Silence on Shocking Departure

Ousted Fox News star Maria Bartiromo has broken her silence exactly one week after her former employer announced it was parting ways with her.

“Before too much time passes, I want to thank all of my friends, followers, and supporters for all of the kind words. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love this past week. I love you all and I promise to be back soon w my next moves,” she wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

She signed off the post with “Sending love from @Dustybsteinberg & me,” a reference to her dog, Dusty. Bartiromo, 58, also attached several images to the post, including pictures of sunsets, flowers, and the pooch.

@mariabartiromo/Instagram

She shared a picture of her pup. @mariabartiromo/Instagram

She expressed similar sentiments on X, attaching the same sunset picture, writing, “Thank you to all friends & followers for your amazing words I am so grateful for the outpouring of love. I love you all. here’s a great shot of the 🌈 breaking through, I snapped the other day. More to come.”

While her dog was a prominent feature in her Instagram post, she made no mention of her husband, Jonathan Steinberg, a high-profile Wall Street executive.

Several conservative media figures liked her Instagram post, including Fox News hosts Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, and Martha MacCallum. Newsmax anchor Katrina Szish commented with a trio of star emojis, while Newsmax contributor Deneen Borelli also commented with a pair of heart emojis.

The alt-right outlet Breitbart also commented with three American flag emojis.

Perhaps foreshadowing her next move? Instagram

In a shocking statement last week, Fox announced that “Maria Bartiromo is no longer with FOX News Media” as the conservative cable channel thanked her for her twelve years working there.

But her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has refuted reports that the longtime host was fired by the network, asserting that they are untrue and irresponsible.

Her lawyer has maintained that she was not fired. MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

“The irresponsible reports that have been published stating that Maria Bartiromo was fired or is no longer an employee of Fox are absolutely and unequivocally false,” he wrote in a statement.

“Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses, and they will come out whether through the courthouse or otherwise.”

He added, “Those reporting her firing or the incredulous facts supporting that fiction have exhibited a complete and utter reckless disregard for the truth.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Freedman for additional comment on Bartiromo’s post.

Her ouster came after she was mysteriously off the air for three weeks.

Bartiromo, who helped push Trump's baseless 2020 election claims, attended an Oval Office event in March 2025 in which he signed executive orders. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

But Status reported that she was fired from the network after she informed the Trump White House that Fox executives had instructed the network’s anchors not to promote Donald Trump’s election conspiracies on the air the morning after he gave a crazed speech airing more conspiracies.

Mediaite also reported that the leak was “not the only reason” Bartiromo was canned, claiming a “confluence of factors,” including editorial disagreements over the direction of her shows.

It appeared Fox had no love left on its side: the day after her departure was made public, the network renamed her show from Mornings with Maria to Fox Business News.

Still, fill-in host Cheryl Casone didn’t seem to have fully adjusted to the show’s new name.

“You’re watching Mornings with Maria—Fox Business. We’ll be right back,” she said before cutting to a commercial break.

Her exit from the oftentimes pro-Trump network still came as a shock, as Bartiromo is widely regarded as one of President Donald Trump’s favorite cable news hosts. He frequently invites her to White House events and frequently shouts her out on his Truth Social account.

Upon learning she was leaving the cable news channel, he appeared shocked on Truth Social.

Trump was not shy about his love for Bartiromo. Steven Ferdman/WireImage

“I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on Fox News/Business,” he posted. “Three different shows, always number one. Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior. Her fans, of whom there are many, will not be happy. God bless you, Maria!”

Donald Trump lends his support to Maria Bartiromo. Truth Social

Top Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who went to prison for refusing to appear before Congress about the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, has been publicly going to bat for Bartiromo through an op-ed, accusing Fox News of censoring MAGA.